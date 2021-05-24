Whether you’re graduating from high school, college or university, the times are uncertain off campus. But you already knew that.
Going to school while living through the COVID-19 pandemic has given every student – and teachers, professors, parents, siblings and friends – quite the education. We all learned how much energy and attention it takes to teach. You and your loved ones tried to step up to cross the finish line. We all found out the hazards surrounding virtual classrooms and tried to motivate each other when Zoom lessons became a chore.
We all navigated closures, reopening, restrictions, revisions to the restrictions – over and over again. But perseverance is the story of our island’s people.
Nineteen years ago, members of the class of 2002 were wrestling with the Post-9/11 world they were about to join. This month marks the 45th anniversary of Supertyphoon Pamela destroying thousands of homes and damaging thousands more buildings, including schools meant to host their graduation ceremonies. And for the soon-to-be adults on Guam in 1944, their hope was that the Japanese occupation wouldn’t be the “new normal.”
Almost every generation that calls this island home has been tested to the limits. Even fewer are poised to take the leap into adulthood or into a career during these times. But like those who went before, the people who start journeys during uncertainty also can find once-in-a-generation success.
The lessons you learned about the pandemic can be shared to help thousands of families across the Pacific. The solutions you came up with, in the classroom, can be turned into a million-dollar business idea.
With the government embarking on its own mission to diversify the economy, there’s no better time than the present to invest your passion into a new industry. With remote work and learning becoming standard around the world, there’s no better time to join the best companies and enroll in the best degree programs – while still staying at home.
Not everything will be easy, and getting to your goals will be filled with tests and trials. But you knew that already, too.
Don’t be discouraged by the extra hoops you have to jump through or the lines in which you’ll have to wait. Don’t give up just because the government still hasn’t launched the program you need or because businesses aren’t paying what you’d like.
The truth is, you’re in a position of power. We all need productive, taxpaying, successful residents now, more than ever. Leverage that into starting the company you’ve always dreamed of. Have the confidence to wait for the right opportunity, instead of accepting the first offer that comes your way.
The real world is waiting for you. In the past, it may have been easier to be an adult, but the upside is you have the ability to shape your future into what you want it to be. Follow the footsteps of those who blazed their own trails; use your own moral compass when you surpass them.
You’ve already navigated through this pandemic to a huge life milestone – that’s proof you can tackle what’s ahead.