Class of 2021 graduations, which have unfolded the past few weeks and will wrap up next week, culminate students' achievements all the way through high school or college.
This milestone is for the students and their families to celebrate.
And behind every student's graduation are the efforts of teachers who collectively made graduation day happen for the students.
Teachers, at least the many who have the interest of students at heart, have helped to inspire our students to aim high and work toward achieving their dreams.
Some teachers became a positive if not transformational influence on students even in years as early as kindergarten, elementary or high school. They have provided the spark that inspired students to try and achieve even the loftiest of goals.
Some of our teachers became the second moms if not the mom figure for students when times at students' homes got tough.
In some cases, teachers became the providers of some of the students' needs that should have been provided at home but weren't, for reasons such as poverty or absent parents or guardians.
Teachers have been the emotional support for many students who struggled to balance the challenges of growing up, preparing to set their path for a better future, peer pressure, and, just in general, to survive the elementary to high school and college years.
For the success of every student, there is a human chain of teachers through the years that have propelled the student forward and helped the student persevere and pick themselves up when they stumbled or hit roadblocks.
Sometimes, an encouraging note or comment or empathy from a teacher made a difference for a student who felt stuck, lost, frazzled, overwhelmed or even thought of giving up.
Coaches, school counselors and other staff members in a school environment also played roles in the success of every student who made it through to graduation day in the Class of 2021 and in prior years, even decades.
The pandemic has made their roles more challenging, but the students reaching graduation day is proof of not only the students' efforts but also the perseverance of the teachers and other school staff. The support system in schools had to be strong in an emotionally challenging time for our students in this pandemic school year.
There are no words to thank them enough.
To our teachers, coaches, school support staff and principals we can only begin by saying our heartfelt thank you.
We can only hope that as our new graduates seek paths to college or careers they will not forget those who remain on the campuses they left behind, preparing for yet another year and another batch of future graduates.