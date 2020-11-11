Today, we pause to honor American veterans

Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans – living or dead – but the day especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime, according to the Department of Defense.
We have a lot of veterans on Guam and they need our acknowledgment. They are our neighbors, friends, cousins, siblings, children, former classmates, co-workers and co-parishioners.
Our veterans served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Afghanistan and in other places of conflict or in locations overseas and in the homeland where American troops are needed to help watch and keep the peace.
They are grandparents and parents in our community. They are our uncles and aunts.
Veterans Day began Nov. 11, 1918, the date largely considered the end of World War I.
Initially called Armistice Day, it was changed to Veterans Day after World War II and the Korean War.
There are at least 10,026 veterans on Guam, out of almost 20 million across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
There are more women on Guam who are veterans – at 16.73% – than there are across the nation. Just 9.4% of veterans nationwide are women, according to the VA.
We hope this day and the succeeding days bring to light the issues our Guam veterans face. Access to health care is one of the most pressing concerns as some of the treatments our veterans need are not available on Guam. Some of them have to travel, with Hawaii being the closest U.S. destination for health care for veterans from Guam.
Housing affordability is another issue our veterans have been struggling with. Many veterans and their families were provided with housing benefits when they were in the service, but there have been a number of instances when veterans are finding themselves needing government assistance to pay for rent. Some have ended up on the streets.
Many of our veterans from the Gulf War to Afghanistan have brought home the skills and work ethic they learned from the military and some of them could use better job opportunities or even a chance at jobs after having made the decision to return to Guam.
We, as a community, owe our veterans our compassion and kindness if they need our help. Post-traumatic stress syndrome also is one of the struggles some of our veterans are trying to live with.
Many of us often give veterans respect by saying, "Thank you for your service."
But if we have the time, and if it feels appropriate, "Thank you for your service" can be a starter conversation instead of the line you say during a handshake and before walking away.
Sometimes hearing someone out at the moment is one of the best things we can do for a veteran – beyond saying thank you for your bravery and sacrifice.