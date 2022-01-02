Together we can make smoother the path to a brighter 2022

IN-PERSON SHOPPING: Yvette San Nicolas holds her granddaughter, Sarai Gumataotao, after a busy morning shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo. While the island is facing more of the same, in terms of restrictions and public health requirements such as masks in 2022, many residents noted that 2021 Christmas and New Year celebrations were an improvement over 2020. Post file photo