Together we can make smoother the path to a brighter 2022

Let’s not mince words. The year 2022 will look more like 2021 than 2019 - the year before the novel coronavirus took over the world. And granted, that’s probably not what many of us want to hear as we look forward to sharing our smiles - and not just with our eyes.
However, it is our reality as we face a virus that seems determined to overcome vaccines and any other attempt we put in place to protect ourselves.
What started as an effort to figure out this novel coronavirus has become a seemingly never-ending battle to fend off mutations. It’s like a shapeshifting villain with a determination to infect us all - its latest form being omicron.
Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero of the Department of Public Health and Social Services went so far as to call it, and we have to paraphrase here: A crafty son-of-a-gun.
Indeed, if there were lessons to be learned in 2021, the first would be there’s no going back.
“Normal” won’t mean life as we knew it pre-COVID-19. If anything, masks, sanitizers, vaccines and anti-viral treatments will be part of our future.
On Saturday afternoon, the Joint Information Center released the latest update, which showed 11 new cases out of 66 tests conducted. That’s a 16.7% daily positivity rate - a sharp increase from the sometimes less than 1% rate we were enjoying just three weeks ago.
Saturday’s percentage is also four times greater than the 4% that had health officials worried last week.
So no, a life without COVID-19 certainly isn’t in our near future as we face a possible fourth surge if we follow the pattern of the rest of the world.
Virus, and questions about it, remain
There are some things we figured out in 2021 - masks, social distancing and hand sanitization worked.
We also know vaccines helped keep hospitalizations relatively even as positive cases soared.
We still have a mystery to solve.
Guam managed, in 2021, to have one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation. Yet, at the same time, we had the highest rate of spread. Why and how exactly is still unclear.
We hope health officials are able to figure it out - in that answer may be the key to staving off another COVID-19 surge.
One question that has been answered - mostly - is Guam’s high number of people who posthumously tested positive for COVID-19 - by the time they arrived at the hospital, they’d already died.
DPHSS officials invited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to look at COVID-19-related dead-on-arrival cases. In 2021, from July 8 to Nov. 19, there were 119 COVID-19 related deaths, of which 47, or 39%, were DOA, officials said.
Some health officials pointed to access to health care, something that was made tougher in light of the pandemic as people lost jobs and the health insurance that came with it, or were reluctant to go to clinics or the hospital out of fear of catching COVID-19.
Health matters
Officials concluded, that in most, if not all, COVID-19-related fatalities, underlying health issues including cardiovascular conditions, hypertension, diabetes and chronic renal disease were contributory causes.
"It is important to point out that risk factors (obesity, current or former smoking) have been vastly underreported throughout the pandemic, as can be noted by the population prevalence estimates from the 2019 CDC-BRFSS, for chronic conditions and risk factors," DPHSS said.
If there’s a second lesson to be learned from that study and this past year, it’s that we need to lead healthier lifestyles. There are programs that promote health and wellness within the government, however, officials have not started community discussions to help residents get and stay healthy as part of the campaign to fight the spread of COVID-19.
While looking at what our government has done and how we, as individual members of this island community, have responded to this health crisis, there is one thing we can take with us into 2022 - perseverance to get through this and hope for a better day.
Are things back to the way we want them? No.
Will we soon be able to attend a wedding fandango, a Sweet 16 cotillion, or baby shower without wearing a mask or limiting our guests to whatever number is decreed by the latest public health guidance? Probably not.
And yes, we’re tired. All of us from the parent teaching kids at home then sending them to school and back again, to the worker bagging our groceries to the medic in the ambulance - we all worry about which interaction could potentially get us or a loved one sick.
However, we have managed to get through two years of this pandemic. We did it as a community - mourning the lives lost and celebrating the progress made. And if we’re going to get through another year or two or three years of this pandemic, it will be together.
We will still disagree and we won’t be sitting around a campfire holding hands singing Kumbaya - partly because public health guidelines don’t allow us to sit that close together or hold hands with someone who isn’t from your household.
Many people thought the COVID-19 vaccines would be the light at the end of the tunnel - and while they have helped improve some things there’s still a long way to go.
If we can learn to work together, and lean on one another when we’re tired or worried, we can make that path to a brighter tomorrow a little easier.