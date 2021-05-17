We’re failing our children.
That’s the only conclusion we can come up with considering the updated statistics on criminal sexual conduct cases on Guam shared recently by law enforcement and other officials.
Criminal sexual conduct is the label our laws use for rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse. During a public hearing at the Legislature, testimony was offered that Guam has the second highest rate of these crimes in the nation.
The island routinely finds itself around the top of that list, so perhaps that figure alone may be overlooked. Its vague presentation certainly leaves a lot to a person’s assumptions or misunderstandings. That’s why it was so valuable for experts to provide additional context on how bad things have gotten for vulnerable victims, especially children.
According to the chief of police and others, 75% of victims reporting sexual violence in 2020 were under the age of 18. Let that sink in for a second.
Out of every four rapes and molestations, three were perpetrated against a little boy or girl.
The local courts are filled with horror stories our children have lived.
In January, 62-year-old Daniel Rodriguez was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl known to him. The alleged victim in the case told police the assaults started when she was 6. In February, Natasha Peters admitted her guilt in doing nothing to stop her husband from raping a girl known to the couple. The abuse went on for years, and began when the child was about 11 or 12.
The attorney general’s handling of these despicable acts is a concern. One Adelup official told lawmakers that the current rate of successful prosecution of criminal sexual conduct offenders is about 34%.
It wouldn’t be fair to the victims of rape and molestation to assume that 66% of them made false accusations. A more reasonable logical leap to take is another simple explanation: Our government isn’t doing a good enough job here.
And because three-fourths of our victims are children – it’s even more heartbreaking to think of the lasting trauma ahead. We can only imagine the hurt, anger and confusion for the boys and girls who have had their innocence violently taken away – and also the trauma that comes with seeing abusers walk away scot-free.
But there’s also a deeper concern we should all acknowledge. Our families need to do better for our kids, too. Magistrate complaints are filled with a label – a euphemism often used by police, lawyers and the media: “known to,” as in “the victim was known to the perpetrator.” It’s a way to help protect the identities of those who have been abused, but, unfortunately, it also sanitizes some of the more heinous aspects of these crimes.
When someone is “known to” the victim, it means they’re a parent or guardian, that they share a home or are a friend of the family, or that they’re someone in a trusted position. These people were given authority and trust, but didn’t deserve it.
Following a recent successful prosecution for sexual abuse, an outcome that, based on the statistics shared, seems too few and far between, government attorney Sean Brown shared this message of caution with the Guam community: “We need to be careful who we allow into our home because anyone, no matter how well we know them, can be a potential threat."
It’s hard to miss the cases out of the Catholic Church or Boy Scouts. But we all need to open our eyes up to more inconvenient truths. The people who sleep under the same roof as our children are raping them. The adults who watch our kids when we go out are abusing them.
Our kids are being targeted by the most wicked among us, and if we can’t count on the government to put them behind bars, we need to step up our own efforts to make sure these sickening acts aren’t happening to our sons and daughters.