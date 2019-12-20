It’s the last weekend before Christmas.
If you’re one of the many Christmas-loving Guam residents, you’re purchasing last-minute gifts, bringing baskets to friends and family, putting together food and gifts for your kids’ classmates, and running to and from Christmas gatherings.
Perhaps some senators believe the community is too busy to notice what’s happening in legislative session.
It’s clear that everyone supports war survivors getting their war claims. It should be done responsibly and allowing a transparent process would ensure our war survivors are compensated.
However, a majority of senators approved a new version of the previous war claims bill without allowing discussion or giving the public time to review the bill. The new version of the bill was introduced to the Legislature and the public on Wednesday – the same day it was moved to the voting file.
Speaking on transparency
The actions are a direct contradiction to senators’ comments about ensuring transparency.
One such comment was made recently regarding a nomination that had been sent to the Committee on Rules and filed with the Legislature's clerk. Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee said it hadn’t been placed “online for public viewing and our colleagues to view.”
“I rise in objection," Sen. Lee said. "It's just been our kind of general rule here that we allow these nominations and bills to be online for a 24-hour period in an effort to be very transparent with the public we serve."
Even with those words still echoing through the congressional building, not only did senators allow a new version of the bill to be placed in the voting file, they squashed any request to openly discuss the bill.
Blank check
Additionally, when fellow senators raised questions about how the bill would work and how it would be funded, they were shut down
How would they determine who gets paid first? Where would that money come from? We’re not talking about a few hundred thousand dollars, or even a couple million. We’re talking about upwards of $10 million. And that’s just to start with.
This new version acknowledges that there’s no cap on how much can be spent.
“There’s no cap and it’s pretty much a blank check,” said Sen. Therese Terlaje, who objected on the session floor when her colleagues went to vote to move the measure to the voting file. “The bill is completely different. The funding source is completely different. My fundamental objection is passing this bill without any discussion.”
These are legitimate concerns that any reasonable person would conclude warrants some consideration.
Questions
Terlaje raised her objection on the floor, asking why the substitute version would not have first been discussed in the Committee of the Whole so the administration and Bureau of Budget and Management Research could provide input on how they intend to fund the measure.
Sen. James Moylan expressed similar concerns with the vote on Bill 181.
“Are there any funds to pay these claims, or is this an empty promise where a bounced check will be paid out?” he said. “The governor claims there is no surplus. Or was that surplus being reserved for this measure?”
He also asked if the senators sponsoring the bill had spoken to Del. Michael San Nicolas to determine the status of the federal bill in Congress.
“We have so many unanswered questions that may never be answered, and a bill that will now pass based on emotion versus logic,” Moylan said.
During session on Thursday, some senators asked that more time be give to better study and understand the bill.
Sen. Joe San Agustin’s response to that request vilified those who questioned the bill, saying: “I don’t know how much more we need to discuss. The manåmko’ are passing. The manåmko’ are waiting."
Regarding war claims, most everyone, elected officials included, has supported compensation for our war survivors, i manåmko’.
To say that questioning how this bill would satisfy that equates to not caring about the manåmko’ is plain wrong and, to be frank, playing politics.
There’s nothing wrong with wanting to know how a bill is going to work.
Additionally, the island's hardworking citizens should be concerned about how much of their taxpayer dollars will go to pay the war claims and what services may be impacted as a result of transferring the money. With no cap and no specific process in place, we wonder why senators are in such a rush to pass this bill when a simple discussion to ensure transparency to the public who voted them into office may have taken one or two days at most.
Perhaps we ought to start on that one truth, that our war survivors should be provided compensation.
Elected officials should work together in a transparent process – without any expectation of gaining votes but rather understanding that this is the right thing to do. Maybe, just maybe, with this approach we’ll get the war claims paid out in a responsible manner.
And wouldn’t that make a Merry Christmas for us all?