In the last few months, there’ve been concerns about government transparency – particularly in matters of finance and public safety.
In September, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson requested information from the Department of Corrections on the erroneous release of detainees. The information was eventually released, but not without some frustration.
Nelson asked DOC oversight chairperson Sen. Jose Pedo Terlaje to order the prison to release the information to his office.
In her comments, she summed up why transparency is needed: “We need to find ways to fix it, but we can't fix anything if they don't give information we are asking for – if they are not being transparent with the process," she said.
The Guam Police Department often calls upon the community to help it solve crimes. To be true partners, however, GPD needs to share information that will help raise the community’s awareness.
There has yet to be information shared on recent shootings, one that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital and another that took the life of a man. More recently, it would be good to know if Tamuning residents should take extra precautions to protect their cars and homes? On Christmas Day there was a break-in at the Salvation Army Thrift Store and it was mentioned that there were other robberies in the area. Police haven’t said anything about the thrift store or the other robberies. Perhaps it would help the police to catch the culprits if residents’ security cameras were on and maybe some of them were turned toward the street.
Senators also owe that same candor to the public. The Legislature recently passed two bills that could be signed by the governor this week. Very little information was shared to justify using public funds to send more than 100 people to the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in Hawaii next year. Additionally, taxpayers know very little about how much money the government is going to need to pay war claims – and whether other governmental services to the community will suffer as a result. Meanwhile, there’s still a shortage of police officers that hampers the work of the police department. And Guam Memorial Hospital still faces the many problems that led to the loss of its Joint Commission accreditation.
One senator recently said that senators have much to do to restore the faith of the people in the government and its ability to provide services taxpayers expect as part of the social contract that ties together our community.
It goes deeper than that, however: Sincere and earnest communication provides an opportunity to build a true partnership between officials and the people to create a better government that benefits us all.
A good start would be for the government to be transparent.