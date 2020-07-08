With the way the unemployment claims process was set up, it's been difficult for displaced employees to file for unemployment benefits if they can't get validation from their boss that they were furloughed or laid off.
As reported recently in The Guam Daily Post, there are workers in our community who have been unable to complete their application for jobless benefits because their employer did not report them as laid off or furloughed employees.
Workers who are paid by the day and don't have a formal employer-employee relationship with the people who hired them for temporary jobs are also struggling to get their unemployment claims completed.
The magnitude of this problem has yet to be fully quantified, but it exists in our community. We know there are households that have been struggling and haven't received unemployment benefits because they're stuck in the process and have been unable to file the required paperwork, such as pay stubs and certifications from employers.
We hope the Guam Department of Labor will be able to work out a solution that would bring economic relief to these workers soon.
Paperwork aside, these displaced workers' families, including children, are suffering even more as more weeks and months go by without being able to tap into the federally funded assistance for displaced workers.
Another challenge that lies ahead is the prolonged stagnation of our tourism industry, which has around 20,000 jobs directly tied to it.
July 1 was supposed to be the beginning of Guam tourism's comeback. As the date approached, new COVID-19 cases caused its indefinite postponement.
Without the resumption of most flights from Japan and South Korea, Guam's tourism industry will remain in hibernation. Based on the schedule the airlines have provided to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, no significant tourist flights are expected to resume throughout this month.
The longer tourism remains on hold, the more challenges our displaced workers face – even for those who qualify for unemployment.
Of the $945 a week in unemployment benefits, $600 will be cut off at the end of the month – unless Congress passes legislation to extend it.
Without tourism's rebound and with the unemployment benefits soon reduced to a third of the amount displaced workers have received, our community is in for turbulent times.
It's not certain if our elected officials are fully prepared and have planned for this next stage of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.