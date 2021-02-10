The recent news cycle on Guam has been gloomy.
In a heinous act, someone who told police he was using methamphetamine beheaded a defenseless man in a wheelchair – separating the victim's body and head miles apart.
More cases showing the extent of the meth problem on the island played out in public, including testimony given by a convicted woman and former drug boss at the trial of her former associate. She acknowledged her meth use started at age 12 and, prior to getting sent to federal prison, her enterprise brought in meth "by the pounds" to the island.
We have seen one tragedy after another. An 18-year-old woman who had no known health complications became Guam's 130th COVID-19-related fatality on Sunday. A man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 10 in Barrigada on Saturday. Another male pedestrian was left unresponsive when struck by a car on Wusstig Road in Yigo on Monday.
A 19-year-old recently pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the hammer attack that killed a 77-year-old woman – whom the teen accused of molesting him while he was asking for drugs from her.
One sad case after another can dampen the spirit of a community still reeling from the COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions that have taken hold of our lives for nearly a year now.
But on Monday, we did get respite from all the tragic stories we unfortunately still must cover.
A ray of hope for humanity came from the acts of two Guam women.
One of the two inspiring women, Tommy Lorensa, found a wallet with $2,000 in it and some ID cards, including one that indicates the owner has military affiliation. Lorensa, a security guard, could have kept the money as certain people have suggested to her.
But Lorensa, 52, chose to do the right thing.
"If you're the owner of that wallet, won't you want the person who found it to return it to you? I opened the wallet to see who owned it and couldn't find a number so I asked for help to find the owner. I told my cousin about it," Lorensa said.
Lorensa, originally from Chuuk, said she works as a security guard at Denanche' Security Agency. She went to buy water, sugar and a phone card from the store when she found the wallet.
After getting help posting on social media, the wallet's owner was traced. She personally handed the wallet to Saterson B. Delo Santos, a 30-year-old father of three.
"Words are not enough to thank her for finding it and returning it," Delo Santos said.
He offered her a $100 gift for her gesture.
"I thank her so much. I can't thank her enough. It's good to know good people doing good things," Delo Santos said.
The second act of honesty was done by Darmy Tamson. She found a wallet with cash and IDs on Sunday at Paseo in Hagåtña.
“My kids wanted to play around there,” said Tamson. “Then we saw a wallet in the parking lot. Inside I saw the Guam ID and money inside but I didn’t count it or touch it.” She asked The Guam Daily Post to help find the wallet's owner.
After a few calls, the Post was able to get in touch with Leon Limehouse, the wallet's owner.
Both met up for the wallet handoff on Monday.
“It’s awesome to know there are people who will go out of their way to help people find their lost property,” Limehouse said.
Before parting ways, Limehouse asked Tamson if there was anything he could do to repay her for her kindness.
“It’s OK. Thank you!” Tamson said, as she laughed.
These are simple gestures but powerful in that they can go a long way to inspire many of us on Guam.
Tommy Lorensa and Darmy Tamson, we appreciate you.
And thank you for the gift that the rest of our island community can hopefully be inspired by – to live our lives honestly.