Two-week shutdown will dampen hope as much as the economy

While many people understand the governor’s rationale in protecting everyone’s health, they also are worried about the impact her decision to shut down the island is going to have on jobs and their ability to earn a living.
Nearly 40,000 people already have filed for unemployment benefits, either because they lost their jobs or they lost work hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the island and many families were still a long way from recovery, incremental steps were being made.
For over a month now, thousands of displaced workers have been able to receive some unemployment assistance and are able to pay down some of the bills that have been stacking up.
A number of private-sector employees have just returned to work as businesses (those that have been able to) have opened their doors again to customers.
Some new businesses that had planned on opening earlier this year were ecstatic that they were able to finally welcome customers.
Lifting restrictions brought a sense of hope and optimism to the community. More jobs, more working hours, mean more people are able to take care of their families and pay their bills, which in turn helps the economy.
With this shutdown, even with curbside retailing and curbside food pickup, it’s likely that more struggling businesses will close for good. And the people they employed will again be out looking for work and hope.
It’s clear the governor appreciates - she said it several times - those businesses that have followed the public health rules, but she reiterated during her Friday press conference that she’s hoping with this shutdown everyone will take the pandemic seriously and follow the rules that are intended to protect us all.
But what’s not clear is how the government is going to help the businesses that will have to shut their doors for two weeks, and the people employed there who will no longer be able to work.
Hopefully, that will be the subject of Monday’s press conference.