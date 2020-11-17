Unemployment crisis about to get worse with weekly benefits ending

Guam's more than 35,000 unemployed will soon see their weekly unemployment benefits run out.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, in general, provides weekly cash assistance for up to 39 weeks. Guam’s weekly benefit amount is now up to $345 a week, down from $945 during the first few months of the program.
Employees who have been laid off or furloughed will soon find themselves without this cash assistance soon – unless the lame-duck Congress and the White House, still reeling from a stunning election loss, would find a way to set aside their differences and enact an economic rescue package that includes a continuation of federal funding for the unemployment benefits program.
For some of Guam's displaced workers who received the assistance as early as in February, the end of the benefits will be right around Thanksgiving. For displaced workers who began receiving the benefits in March, they could find themselves without the weekly cash lifeline during the Christmas Season.
It's tough to imagine tens of thousands of Guam households losing this assistance without any hope that the jobs tied to tourism will come back anytime soon.
The government of Guam decided years – even decades ago – not to start a locally funded unemployment program.
In this pandemic, this decision ultimately put the private sector workers in a class of their own, seemingly regarded as less important. People who worked in the private sector are will soon be left to fend for themselves while the government of Guam, in general, has not stopped the paychecks of its workers.
We have yet to hear substantial discussions on how GovGuam plans to handle this potential flood of income-less households.
If GovGuam is simply relying on the hope that the federal government will eventually extend the federal unemployment benefits to Guam, then a lot of families will be suffering if the gridlock in Washington, D.C., keeps this assistance out of reach for Guam's displaced workers.
Hopefully, the Guam Legislature and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration will have some details to offer if Plan A, which is to rely on the federal government, falls through.
The public would like to see GovGuam officials step forward with a Plan B.