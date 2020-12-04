On Wednesday, in Washington, D.C., Operation Warp Speed officials announced a breakthrough that gives hope the COVID-19 pandemic might be under control in a matter of months.
Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, announced that enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available this month to immunize 20 million people. In January, the United States will be able to release more doses to vaccinate 30 million additional people, and by the end of February, more doses will be available for 50 million more people to get COVID-19 shots.
And if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also get emergency use approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Slaoui said, there will be enough doses to vaccinate more than 100 million people in the United States by the end of February.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be the first two that will become available once the FDA gives the emergency use authorization – expected any day now.
The distribution of the vaccine will begin within 24 hours of FDA approval, said Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed.
Operation Warp Speed has given Guam an idea of how many doses of the vaccine will be released this month for the island. Guam has been told it will receive 7,800 doses for 3,900 people from the Pfizer vaccine, said Dr. Felix Cabrera, medical advisor for the governor. When Moderna gets FDA approval, Guam will receive doses for 25,000 people, he said.
The general said it is up to the governors of each state or territory to come up with a priority list for who gets vaccinated first.
An advisory panel for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended to the CDC that health care workers and senior citizens in group homes should take the first batch of COVID-19 shots.
The more detailed prioritization, said Perna, will be up to the governor of each state or territory. Guam's detailed plan, along with that from the other territories and states, is due today, Dec. 4, for the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage, and a distribution and handling system. A local plan for handling the Moderna vaccine must be submitted to the federal government and Operation Warp Speed by Dec. 11.
Perna said information on the vaccine allocations was provided to the states and territories in November.
The federal government and the private sector are working in partnership in Operation Warp Speed, a $10 billion project to develop and deliver the COVID-19 vaccines to front-line workers, at-risk people and ultimately the masses.
Guam's draft plan was submitted in November, but a final plan was being finalized as of Wednesday. The names of Guam's vaccine prioritization committee members have yet to be announced as of press time.
It's important to submit the micro plan for how states and territories will distribute the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Perna said.
The Pfizer vaccine comes in two shots 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine needs a follow-up shot 28 days after the first shot. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be available later, is a one-shot immunization.
"We've asked the states and territories to have their micro plans in (Tiberius, a platform that will be used for distributing the vaccine) by the end of the week or 4 Dec. This way, we can ensure that we understand all the places where they want the vaccine delivered and at what quantities they want the vaccine delivered, and then we can coordinate with Pfizer to ensure those boxes are prepared and ready to be distributed," Perna said.
FedEx and UPS will be part of the distribution chain. United Airlines also has been reported to have been hired to transport doses of the vaccine in certain areas in the country, prepositioning them while awaiting FDA approval.
After the initial release, doses will be pushed out across the country every week, Perna said.
"We visualize, each week, additional vaccines getting out and eventually we just continue to build on the amount of people that get vaccinated and hence, our way to ending this pandemic," Perna said.
While the federal government provides the vaccines, to be administered for free, according to the FDA, it's up to the government of Guam to make the vaccinations happen based on its plan.
We hope that the hope Operation Warp Speed's announcement is giving will arrive on Guam – on time.
While waiting, we also should not let down our guard. Wearing face masks and social distancing are still a necessity.