Use of director's digital signature without her consent requires investigative follow-through

On March 18, four of Guam's hotels that were having "cash flow" issues, because of the tourism industry's downturn, each received a letter indicating they'd be in business with GovGuam.
The letter to one hotel states: "Pursuant to our agreement, the Pacific Star Resort & Spa is hereby directed to be used," referring to an isolation facility for travelers arriving on Guam who need to be quarantined for the first 14 days of their arrival on the island. Using the Office of the Governor of Guam's seal, similar letters were sent to the Days Inn Guam, Wyndham Garden Guam and Santa Fe Hotel.
GovGuam would pay for $100 a night based on a near-100% occupancy rate regardless of whether the travelers fill each hotel or not. Some of the hotels are to be used as quarantine facilities for 60 days.
With the March 18 letters, the hotels had been sending invoices to the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey is one of two signatories in the letter. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is the first signatory.
The problem is, Unpingco-DeNorcey is saying she didn't authorize the use of her electronic signature. And the officials who were communicating by email hadn't copied her on the email discussions involving the letters she supposedly signed.
"It's the first time I've ever seen that. I've not seen that at all. ... That's news to me as far as my signature, that's electronic," Unpingco-DeNorcey said, in part, when The Guam Daily Post talked to her on Friday.
Unpingco-DeNorcey said she should have been copied on the emails about it.
In one email, on April 1, June M.C. Borja, an administrative services officer at the Legal Office of the Office of the Governor of Guam, wrote to Laurie Tumaneng, a policy adviser in the governor's office: "Per Sophia's instructions, kindly requesting if you can insert Linda DeNorcey's digital signature on the attached four letters please, and send back to me to send out? We have obtained Ms. DeNorcey's approval to use her digital signature on the attached letters," the email from Borja states. The email was referring to Sophia Diaz, an attorney who works in the governor's office.
Early in the process, in mid-March, governor's legal counsel Haig Huynh was taking the lead in securing verbal agreements with certain of the hotels, and even directly receiving invoices, particularly from laundry service provider The Laundry Solutions.
"For the most part, I have checked with Lester on a budget prior to proceeding. All other times, I have acted on the direction of the governor," stated Huynh, who is the governor's son-in-law, in an email to budget and finance officials and the Office of Civil Defense in late March.
Huynh was referring to Lester Carlson, the administration's budget director.
Carlson had emailed other officials in the administration to inquire about the availability of funding for the hotels out of an initial $7 million COVID-19 response budget from the local government. "Please confirm the $4 million set aside for quarantine facilities remains largely intact," Carlson had emailed.
Pay first, contract signing later
Besides the use of the public health director's signature without her knowledge, as she has stated, the issues with the hiring of these hotels have been compounded by the lack of contracts to formalize the deal before the government started paying.
And the officials involved have agreed or have known that advance payments were being made even in the absence of contracts because, as Huynh has stated in emails to other government officials, the hotels were having "cash flow" problems.
The local government's spending on the quarantine hotels has encountered another wrinkle. Officials are now realizing the signatories needed to be changed to include the Office of Civil Defense, which is handling emergency COVID-19-related procurement, and that there should have been a formal paper trail process before the government committed to the spending.
The Guam Daily Post reported last week that the hotels had been invoicing GovGuam even without the execution of formal contracts.
The Pacific Star has been sending invoices every two weeks to GovGuam, at an estimated total of $1.6 million in six weeks, based on its initial invoice to GovGuam.
After six weeks, Wyndham Garden was estimated to receive $604,800, while Days Inn was estimated to receive $184,000, based on the two hotels' initial invoices.
GovGuam plans to keep the hotels as quarantine facilities for 60 days.
The governor's office on Friday stated that, under Guam law, the governor's public health emergency declaration "permits the governor to suspend laws or rules that would impede public health response in an emergency."
Guam's elected attorney general, whose job is to review the legality of government contracts, when sought for comment on Friday stated, "We cannot comment on ongoing procurement, but our office's role is to review contracts for legal compliance, including laws that are triggered when a public health emergency is declared, and we will continue to fulfill this duty."
'Plausible alternative'
By April 17, weeks after the letters were sent to the quarantine hotels to which GovGuam made a commitment to pay, government officials exchanged another set of emails that acknowledged they do need to go through the General Services Agency for that type of spending, as well as the Office of Civil Defense, "for certification" – especially because they would like to request to get reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In another email, officials discussed the fact that federal funds for COVID-19 relief efforts had arrived and the intent was to use the funds for the quarantine hotels.
Budget Director Carlson said he met with GSA head Claudia Acfalle and Civil Defense's Charles Esteves earlier on April 17.
This meeting was held after Bertha Duenas, a member of the governor's fiscal team, had raised the flag that the procurement documents for the quarantine hotels must go through GSA "for the procurement record and (Civil Defense) for certification."
"Claudia had a suggestion, which she will be seeking to run by (the chief of staff) on this matter. I'll defer to Claudia to speak to (the chief of staff) and see what direction comes out of this plausible alternative," Carlson said in his April 17 email.
There's a lot here for any of our government officials with watchdog roles to dig into.
We'll see if they're willing to take on this investigation.