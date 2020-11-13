In recent weeks, the government of Guam's efforts to provide free COVID-19 testing have been focused on clusters, contact tracing and community outreach events that have been few and far between.
We last saw GovGuam conduct free COVID-19 tests at the Zero Down and Gill-Baza subdivisions, and another community outreach targeting members of the community of immigrants from the Federated States of Micronesia. In the outreach for the FSM community, the number of tests was limited to 200.
GovGuam was also involved recently in the testing of hundreds of people including vendors and subcontractors' employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the recent Black Construction COVID-19 cluster.
With millions of dollars in federal CARES Act funds left to spend in less than two months, GovGuam should use more of that money to provide COVID-19 testing for all Guamanians who need it.
However, in a press conference a few days ago, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Arthur San Agustin shied away from making a specific commitment to hold more community events to offer COVID-19 testing. When asked if Public Health would extend the door-to-door testing to other areas, he said, to the effect, that Public Health would need to focus its attention on the tracing and testing efforts associated with the Black Construction cluster first.
Public Health doesn't have to administer the testing all by itself. More private clinics can be given financial support to provide free COVID-19 testing to as many people as possible.
A few clinics have recently expressed frustration because people were made to believe COVID-19 testing is free, and that the federal funds in GovGuam's hands would cover the testing. But when Guam residents walk into these clinics, they find out the cost could set them back $75 to $150 depending on the type of testing.
And certain health insurance plans cover only if there are symptoms. COVID-19 testing to get cleared for work – to show an employer they can resume their jobs – is a cost that's taken out of the pocket of employees because certain insurance plans don't cover it.
Another complication for those who can't afford testing on their own is that people who are budget-conscious would opt for the cheaper test that might not be as thorough, and would only give them a false sense of security.
When GovGuam asks all of us Guamanians to be responsible in this pandemic – to wear masks, keep a safe distance and make sure to follow basic personal hygiene like hand washing - GovGuam needs to do more to help Guamanians.
GovGuam should pay for all the COVID-19 testing, so people will at least know they need to isolate themselves from other family members and from work to reduce the spread.
A lot of COVID-19 cases don't show symptoms. And when people are walking around not knowing they are spreading COVID-19 – at work, in their household, in a place of worship and in a grocery store among other places of exposure – the greater health risk will be to those who have serious preexisting health issues and who have lesser chances of survival.
Free COVID-19 testing should be added to GovGuam's list of priorities.
We can think of other lesser priorities that can wait or should have waited. Buying brand-new vehicles for GovGuam in the hundreds of thousands of dollars is definitely secondary to COVID-19 testing. Buying medical tents when GovGuam has a standing offer from the military for the free use of its field hospital equipment is another.
This list could go on and on.