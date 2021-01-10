The Department of Public Health and Social Services has the unenviable task of administering potentially life-saving vaccines to the people of Guam.
That’s a tall order.
And while we understand that this is an unprecedented situation - the first pandemic to hit Guam and the first islandwide immunization effort at such a large scale - there should have been a plan in place that takes into account the people who are being immunized and the level of desperation by some of those who are particularly susceptible.
Many of our island’s manåmko’ have been in hiding for nearly a year and the vaccine represents the ability to hug their grandchildren and go to church and share stories with friends face-to-face.
Others who, even in their 60s, are still a part of our island’s workforce, said the vaccine means peace of mind that they have some level of protection that a mask and hand sanitizer can’t provide while they're at work and, potentially, at greater risk.
There were reports of people lining up as early as 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday just to ensure they could get the first dose towards being protected against the novel coronavirus.
There were assurances before the vaccines arrived on island last month that DPHSS had a plan to immunize the island community as quickly as possible. However, the last couple of weeks have highlighted unanticipated challenges — such as senior citizens searching for bathrooms while waiting for hours in their vehicles.
There were reports of seniors relieving themselves in the jungle area along Route 3 leading to Okkodo High School, which is the primary site for immunizations.
Population break down
According to the emergency use authorization approved by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, are 16 and up.
For Guam, that amounts to roughly 120,000 people, based on the government’s population projections for 2020. This breaks down, according to age groups as follows:
• 15-19: 13,875
• 20-24: 13,813
• 25-29: 13,173
• 30-34: 11,692
• 35-39: 10,109
• 40-44: 9,665
• 45-49: 10,254
• 50-54: 10,197
• 55-59: 9,880
• 60-64: 7,822
• 65-69: 6,397
• 70-74: 4,947
• 75-79: 2,846
• 80-84: 2,086
• 85 and up: 1,548
These numbers should have been taken into account when planning the vaccination clinics.
Some residents said there should have been multiple sites set up for the population beyond the health care workers. Others said there should be some sort of system, perhaps breaking down the age groups further by last name, kind of how they do orientation for schools or at polling sites for voting.
And these recommendations ought to be considered as the island still has more than 100,000 people to vaccinate.
Vaccinations
Earlier this month, mass vaccinations started with health care workers and front liners, followed by manåmko ages 75 and up. Guam has several thousands front liners, including those at the Department of Pubic Health and Social Services, the hospitals, clinics, Guam Fire Department, and Guam Police Department etc.
As of Thursday night’s Joint Information Center report, the total number of people vaccinated was 5,448.
On Friday and Saturday, more than 1,000 more people - a mix of health care workers and front liners, along with manåmko’ ages 60 and up - to include the governor and the first gentleman - were vaccinated.
However, in those three days, Thursday to Saturday, set aside for seniors ages 60 and above, an unknown number of people were turned away and couldn’t get vaccinated. Among them were manåmko’ ages 75 and up who missed the first round of shots earlier this month.
Undoubtedly, that means future immunization clinics would be filled by thousands more people in the 60 and older age groups.
DPHSS officials are moving forward with a plan to work with local clinics so they can administer the vaccines as well, officials have said.
A part of that plan has already started with training of dialysis centers’ nurses. But as of Saturday, the vaccines have yet to be distributed to the clinics because DPHSS has to first ensure the clinics have certified storage facilities for the vaccines, which must be stored in below-freezing temperatures.
One can’t help but think this could and should have been done sooner. But at least they’re making strides to get more vaccines out to the community and available at different locations.
The next phase of vaccination plan, or Phase 2, includes people who were eligible for Phase 1, but weren't vaccinated, as well as essential workers and underserved populations. This is a group that numbers in the thousands.
Hopefully, before rolling this next phase out, there will be some thoughtful planning into how both DPHSS and its partner clinics can break this group into smaller phases that is more manageable - not just for them - but for everyone’s wellbeing.