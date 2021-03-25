About a week ago, the Guam Visitors Bureau, along with the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, American Medical Center and Guam Regional Medical City held a pilot COVID-19 vaccination program at Hyatt Regency Guam for tourism industry workers.
The pilot, which by all accounts went very well, is part of an effort to prepare the island for the reopening of the visitor industry. In the next week or so, officials hope to hold a larger clinic specific to the industry.
That’s a great idea.
There are many workers in the tourism industry who work odd hours and so they’re either working, trying to catch up on sleep, or at their second job when the main vaccination clinic is open at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao. Having a clinic in Tumon makes the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to them. And for those who may have been on the fence about getting immunized, easier access may just be the incentive needed to get them in a chair.
The governor recently announced the goal of getting 50% of the island’s residents ages 16 and above inoculated by May 1 so that the island can reopen to tourists safely.
Guam Territorial Surgeon Dr. Mike Cruz, on Wednesday, pointed out that the effort to ensure workers in the tourism industry are vaccinated against COVID-19 also “sends a positive signal to our source markets.”
A vaccination clinic specific to our tourism industry workers shows ”that Guam is making a great effort on total vaccination of its community to not only make it a safe place for its own community and its own citizens but also a safe place and harbor for visiting tourists.”
The steps being taken for the May 1 reopening lead up to the larger effort called Operation Liberate Guam.
Cruz said the ultimate goal of Operation Liberate Guam is to have about 80% of vaccine-eligible residents vaccinated by July 21. The aim is to create herd immunity on island.
The Guam Daily Post also asked him if, similar to the targeted vaccine clinics for tourism industry workers, if a targeted clinic would be done for Guamanians working at grocery stores, gas stations and other areas that also have been called essential to the island’s overall economy. Like their hotel and service industry counterparts, grocery store workers aren’t confined to a 9 to 5 schedule, and it's not as easy for them to get time off to get vaccinated.
Cruz said they’re always willing to consider new opportunities that would move the island closer to opening safely and to herd immunity. He also agreed that additional clinics could help, but said they’d have to balance that against “economies of scale," in other words, ensure that they’re able to attract many people to ensure they’re efficient.
Cruz added that they are working on additional sites, though primarily for those getting their second dose — a drive-thru immunization.
“We’re looking at California’s models and other places and looking at best practices to make this work,” he said, noting that if they’re able to figure out the logistics of it all and have the vaccine supplies to support it, the drive-thru immunization could start in two weeks.
That would be great. Especially for those people who don’t have a lot of time to go to the clinic.
Opening additional clinics and making it easier for residents to get vaccinated may just be the shot needed to get Guam tourism back on track.