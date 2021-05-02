The people of Guam, the Leon Guerrero administration and public health agencies, and its partners in the Guam National Guard and private clinics have done a good job of getting immunized.
We met the Path to Half goal of 60,000+ Guamanians vaccinated - and we did it before the May 1 deadline.
So it was with some frustration and disappointment to hear on Friday that the reopening of the island would be pushed back by two weeks.
Our new goal now is May 15.
And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, particularly when you consider that the global pandemic not only hasn’t ended but is actually raging in areas of the world that aren’t too far from Guam.
India's COVID-19 crisis
This truth hit our community when news of two Guam Memorial Hospital doctors who recently returned from India had COVID-19 symptoms, and tested positive for the virus. One of the doctors even met the criteria to be tested for a variant.
In India so many people are getting COVID-19 that the hospital rooms are filled and families are begging doctors to let their ill family members sleep on the hospital floors in hopes they’ll still receive some level of treatment. Not only is their hospital system overwhelmed, so many people are dying they’ve resorted to mass cremations.
Neighboring countries and the U.S. as well have instituted travel bans for India.
Back on Guam, thankfully a good percentage of our community is vaccinated and thousands more will be vaccinated in the coming weeks and months. There’s still some debate on the efficacy of the against the various mutant strains of the virus. However, health officials and scientists around the world have said that, at least in some cases, the vaccines do offer some level of protection, which is better than nothing.
But if there’s anything that we learned - or should have learned - it's that in a situation where we are faced with a contagious virus that can lead to the death, it’s that we should always plan, be prepared and be aware.
Last year, all eyes were on headlines from China as they battled a virus that was easily transmitted. Quickly, that battle was raging in neighboring countries and then around the world.
On Guam, a plan was barely discussed, at least not with the public, until March, just before the first couple of cases were discovered when travelers from the Philippines fell ill.
Following the initial onset of the virus locally, came a series of actions that residents said were far too reactionary and there was no sense that there was a plan in place to navigate the community forward.
If there was a plan, it wasn’t communicated to the general public, which led to many issues that divided the community. It’s not clear that the lesson there was learned.
Government officials, on Friday, said they were worried about the recent clusters, which included a basketball game, a gathering at a bar, and employees at a hotel. That was a primary cause to pause the reopening.
That’s a good thing.
They didn’t mention India or a plan if the mutations in India are found in Guam, or if another situation flares up in a country or location closer to Guam.
That’s a concern.
What they did say is that if new COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers remain low, and with those the COVID-19 Area Risk, or CAR, Score, then opening up on May 15 is very likely.
However, this is similar to what was communicated just a little over a week ago when May 1 was still the target date. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on April 22 called on the community to not let their guard down as Guam started to see an increase in new COVID-19 positive cases. She said at the time that the rates are generally still low and as such she is sticking to her plan of reopening tourism in May.
Common threads amongst those who commented on social media in response to Friday’s press conference, included the quarantine requirement that will continue for at least the next two weeks, and the fatigue from all the restrictions.
“Going on a year and half. The people of Guam have done what they are supposed to do. Followed all the rules and still here we are,” said one commenter.
One other person wrote: “We did our part. Hospital is still under 10. Car score is well under 2.5. We got vaccinated.”
Others commented on the travel plans they had made for family after the May 1 date was announced.
“What the heck? She said to make travel plans!!! My kids are coming from the states!”
One person even made a suggestion: “Since Guam is at 50% community herd now. Why can’t the local people returning home do home isolation and test on day 6 as well, at home? Just a thought.”
Many people appreciate the governor, Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Physicians Advisory Group, the Surgeon Cell and everyone else who has the task of making or contributing to these decisions.
However, residents need to know what the plan is moving forward so we’re not taken unawares. This is what causes frustration and even a distrust in the government.
Most Guamanians will follow the rules, though some may grumble about it.
And we trust that our government officials are able to get us through the pandemic. However, we need to know what’s going on so we can continue to do our part in moving our island forward to herd immunity and a new normal.