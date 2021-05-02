J&J: Aaron Ferrer, 32, of Chalan Pago, is given a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Guam National Guard Pfc. Rolani Taitangfong on April 28, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao. Aaron and his wife Mallori were both vaccinated the first day of J&J vaccine distribution at UOG after the pause in the vaccine's use was lifted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post