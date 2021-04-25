As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, it wasn’t yet known how much trash volunteers were able to pick up and clear out of Guam’s roadsides, parks, beaches and jungles.
Based on previous efforts as well as photos gathered for several sites, we do know that it’ll likely be at least a couple tons.
The Earth Month Guam Islandwide Beautification Cleanup was held at more than a dozen sites throughout the island. Officials said more than 1,000 volunteers were out on the streets, beaches, parks, and back roads to clear trash out.
Before we go further, we do want to thank the many people who volunteered as well as those who organized the event, and the mayors' staffers who helped pick up the hundreds upon hundreds of garbage bags around the island.
Out of Guam's jungles volunteers pulled out pieces of furniture, old beat up radios, used computers, bags filled with regular household trash including books, folders, soda and beer cans, and bottles that used to be filled with sweet teas.
There were carpets and rugs that had unfurled and were nearly a part of the jungle floor as grass had grown on the chunks of dirt pushed on to them by small animals. There were water heaters, washing machines, and other appliances. There were old used diapers - some looking like rocks as algae had turned the exterior a dark gray or black and grass grew around and on them. Old inflatable swimming pools, hoses and ropes were pulled out of jungles and quickly filled trash bags.
From roadsides and out of now-dry culverts, volunteers found dolls, action figures, car bumpers, countless drink and food containers and an assortment of trash.
Many of these places where trash was picked up on Saturday morning, enough to fill dozens of garbage bags and even some trailers, have been cleaned by volunteers before.
It’s disappointing.
It’s also discouraging.
How many times do volunteers need to give up their free time or make time to essentially clean up after others?
Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, whose office overseas the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, noted on Saturday morning that the administration is not just aware of the issue but working to get some policies in place to fix it.
“Today in celebration of Earth Month, we really take time to see what a really beautiful island that we have,” he said. “And unfortunately, the island continues to suffer from this litter problem.”
He said there are “so many reasons why” the island has this issue but adds that he and the governor “are up to the fight.”
“We’re going to implement policies to get rid of this litter problem,” he said.
The governor, about two weeks ago, said she’s working with several agencies, including the Guam Solid Waste Authority, to mandate trash services for every household.
Much of the trash left on the side of the roads or in parks or at beaches are typical household garbage - food containers, boxes, envelopes, papers, diapers. It’s unclear what circumstances lead families to dump their garbage illegally.
Requiring all homes to have a proper receptacle will certainly help with some of the illegal dumping.
But there has to be more done - such as increasing the fines for those people who are caught illegally dumping.
Currently, the fine for the first incident is $200. At previous Islandwide Beautification Task Force meetings, there have been several ideas discussed including increasing the fines. There’s also been talk about requiring those found guilty to pick up trash on the side of the road while wearing bright orange jumpsuits with some sort of sign identifying them as illegal dumpers.
Additionally, more help needs to be given to Guam Environmental Protection Agency’s division that looks into and clears illegal dumpsites. A four-person team (that includes the manager) is charged with finding and helping to bring illegal dumpers to justice. They’re also in charge of clearing illegal dump sites.
These aren’t new suggestions and discussions have been held time and time again. We hope that this time, however, solutions are found so people stop trashing our beautiful island home.
And yes, we agree that we should all participate in cleanup and beautification efforts because this is our home. But we must also emphasize that all of us should be disposing of our trash properly.