Thousands of Guam residents who are receiving unemployment benefits from federal dollars on Wednesday got a reprieve from the requirement that they show proof they're actively looking for jobs.
The job-search requirement kicked in Monday when the government of Guam downgraded COVID-19 restrictions to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.
This condition of readiness allowed all businesses to reopen.
On Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued an executive order that suspended the job-search requirement for the displaced workers to continue receiving unemployment benefits.
This move makes sense – at least for now – especially for the hotel restaurant workers and others whose skills are tied to our tourism industry, which continues to remain stalled.
We do hope the job-search waiver does not get extended indefinitely for displaced workers to receive federal or local government-paid benefits.
The unemployment benefits are already changing, with the weekly benefit of up to $945 getting drastically reduced to $345 after July 25.
And at the end of the year, unless Congress provides for an extension of unemployment benefits, displaced Guam workers could no longer count on the unemployment checks to continue.
In the long run, especially when tourism and hospitality jobs will start to bounce back, it's not OK for our community to discourage able-bodied adults from seeking employment. We shouldn't encourage an expanded welfare community by incentivizing people who can work to stay home and take advantage of systems in place for those who truly need government assistance.
We urge that job-search waivers or suspensions cannot be in perpetuity in light of the government of Guam's history with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
Nearly two decades ago, when SNAP was simply called the Food Stamp program, GovGuam sought a waiver from the federal government so jobless Guamanians could continue to reap the benefits of the program even without meeting the required gainful employment.
Through a number of past Guam gubernatorial administrations, food stamp beneficiaries were allowed to receive a waiver from the work requirement. GovGuam sought such a waiver from the federal government.
The Trump administration sought to end waivers for able-bodied adults and in December 2019 announced the final rule that would cut off their SNAP benefits after three months of benefitting from the program. The new rule was to take effect on April 1, 2020.
Public assistance safety nets are meant to provide help temporarily for adults who are unable to find employment.
Our local government and we, members of this island community, must encourage those who are able to find work to seek employment as best they can.
The youth need to see in us, the adults in our community, that we put value in an honest day's work.