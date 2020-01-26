On Friday morning, the government of Guam made history by starting to process reparations – using local funds – for Guam survivors of Japan's atrocities in World War II.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said between $13 million and $14 million in local funding has been set aside to pay war reparations claims. GovGuam expects federal government reimbursement from Section 30 money that GovGuam already has been receiving for years – for other local government needs – before the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act became law. Former President Barack Obama signed the legislation in 2016.
By the deadline for filing war reparations claims, more than a year ago, more than 3,600 had filed claims with the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission in Washington, D.C.
Even if half of the claims were approved, and at a minimum compensation of $10,000 for each claimant, GovGuam is looking at at least $18 million.
Claims could be filed by war survivors or on behalf of those who were alive by the time the law went into effect on Dec. 23, 2016.
The law says the following payments are to be made:
• $15,000 for rape or a severe personal injury such as loss of a limb, dismemberment, or paralysis;
• $12,000 for forced labor or a personal injury such as disfigurement, scarring, or burns; and
• $10,000 for forced march, internment, or hiding to evade internment.
GovGuam will base the payment on claims approved by the commission in D.C.
Some of the claimants who will see the reparations are thankful. It's a form of closure and an acknowledgment of the horrors they went through.
But for the children or spouses of those who died on Guam in the hands of the Japanese, the wound will stay open for longer.
Each family of the victims who were killed in the war will be compensated $25,000. but only if the heirs – a parent, spouse or child of the deceased – lived through the enactment of the law on Dec. 23, 2016.
And the law says the payments to the survivors of the wartime dead can be made "only after all payments are made" to those who survived the war and were still alive when the law was enacted.
For the families of people who were killed in the war, the wait for reparations and the emotional wound will take longer to heal.