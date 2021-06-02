On Guam, there are three hospitals. Two of them, Guam Regional Medical City and Naval Hospital Guam, have the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, which is the largest hospital-accrediting body in the country and the most established, having started in 1951.
When you walk into a U.S. hospital or a world-class hospital, you'd want to find out if they are accredited by The Joint Commission.
Guam Memorial Hospital lost its Joint Commission accreditation in 2018 after a myriad of issues pertaining to meeting the national standards for hospital management, care and facilities.
The Joint Commission found GMH was out of compliance on certain standards, including: medication orders; reporting "critical results of tests and diagnostic procedures on a timely basis;" the implementation of "practices to prevent health care-associated infections;" staff competency; and the maintenance of medical records.
And GMH has been trying to regain Joint Commission accreditation, or so the public was told.
But a recent meeting by the GMH board of trustees showed the island's only government hospital for civilians has just about given up on reacquiring the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, which accredits about 80% of health care organizations and providers in the country.
On May 26, the GMH board of trustees chose the lesser-established Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality out of a group of three organizations as the next accrediting body for the island's only public hospital for civilians. The board considered The Joint Commission but opted not to keep aspiring to meet the standards of the more established hospital accreditor.
Of the three accrediting bodies the hospital looked at, the nonprofit Joint Commission is the most highly sought after as it certifies more than 22,000 hospitals and other health care organizations and programs in the United States, according to the company.
GMH's new accreditor, CIHQ, was established in 1999 and became a hospital accreditor in 2011. Its website lists 122 hospitals under its accreditation system.
Danielle Manglona, the administrator of Quality, Patient Safety & Regulatory Compliance, told board members that CIHQ was the best fit for GMH.
"I'm going to stand by the accreditation team's decision on this. They looked at all three and they felt that CIHQ would be the best fit with regard to the services they provide, the ability to have educational resources and training available to staff – there are tools to help us along the way – and as well as costs," Manglona said.
For island residents, going to the only hospital on the island that doesn't have Joint Commission approval might not be reassuring.
If the Navy hospital and the private hospital on the island have managed to meet the standards of The Joint Commission, is it OK for GMH to take another route?
When the board of trustees gave the GMH administration approval not to choose The Joint Commission, did the trustees take into account the well-being of patients now and in the future as thoroughly as they should have?
We understand the hospital has been under resource constraints, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but so were the two other hospitals on the island, and they still managed not to let their Joint Commission accreditation slip away.
In April 2020, amid the pandemic, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers listed major items of infrastructure concerns at GMH, some of which might fall below the standards of The Joint Commission and more importantly the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which pump tens of millions of dollars into GMH every year. Among them:
• failed roof and exterior window assemblies;
• structurally failed and unsafe Z wing;
• A and B wings in need of structural analyses;
• noncompliant aged electrical distribution system;
• incomplete fire sprinkler protection throughout the facility;
• incomplete firewall barriers and fire zone separation;
• corrosive failure of mechanical air distribution systems;
• improper air pressurization of the facility;
• many shared inpatient rooms, raising health care privacy concerns; and
• antiquated medical equipment in need of replacement.
The U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of Insular Affairs asked the Army Corps of Engineers to assess GMH's facilities and determine what changes need to be made to meet applicable building safety and fire codes, Joint Commission standards, and guidelines promulgated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Army Corps of Engineers report concluded that GMH will require $21 million immediately for repairs to support the reaccreditation of the facility and eliminate hazards to life, health and safety. These repairs consist of roof replacement, exterior building repairs, HVAC repairs, life safety repairs, and fire sprinkler repairs, according to the report.