Was the vote to proceed with the primary election the right thing to do in this pandemic?

The last time we, the Guam voters, went to the polls to choose our 15 senators, we elected them in the hope they would do the right thing for the public – first and foremost.
We didn't elect them to make decisions that would be favorable to their partisan friends and associates.
Yet while we're still not out of the woods in this pandemic, we saw last week that 10 of the 15 senators took a stand that it's OK for the Guam Election Commission to deploy hundreds of poll workers to the polling precincts and at election central to conduct the primary election Aug. 29.
Their vote – giving the primary election the green light – also signaled that it's OK for thousands of voters to congregate in polling places on primary election day.
Some of these 10 senators have argued there is a way to proceed with the election by implementing safeguards to avoid the spread of COViD-19.
A few days before senators voted in favor of holding the primary election, Department of Public Health and Social Services infectious disease control expert Chima Mbakwem testified that making this primary election safe for everyone "will involve a lot of logistics and personal responsibility."
Public Health expert: 'Safety first'
The "Public Health recommendation at the end of the day will be safety first for the island than just having an election," Mbakwem said.
There's a reason the GEC continues to see a lack of interest in people raising their hands to be precinct officials during this primary election for a $350 stipend for a day's work. Some have found that in this pandemic, many of the activities we have been accustomed to no longer make sense because of the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and other diseases that are spread from person to person.
Our local government has continued to prohibit organized sporting events, even outdoors. And our manåmko' still cannot congregate at senior citizen centers.
We understand that these restrictions are meant to keep the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading in our community.
If this is how our government feels about outdoor sports, why, then, is it OK for poll workers, voters and campaigners to congregate on Aug. 29?
Senators approved another measure that would allow all voters to cast their votes at the Guam Election Commission through absentee voting anytime within 30 days of the primary election. This action hopefully will reduce crowding at the polling places.
But it's not a guarantee that the majority of our voters will vote in advance at the GEC offices.
Are the risks of COVID-19 spread worth taking?
Is it an absolute necessity to go to the polls to end the race for just a few mayors and a Democratic congressional candidate?
Did the 10 senators make the right call?