We all can do our part to get the island ready for tourism's reopening in May

There’s a lot of progress being made in the effort to reopen Guam for tourists. As we get closer to welcoming the first flight of visitors back to our shores, we’re confident that both the government and private sector will step up their collective efforts to finish ongoing projects and address areas that may have been ignored during this pandemic.
The first indication we are on the right track is the Guam Visitors Bureau itself. From the onset of hotel closures and flight cancellations, the bureau asked our source markets to “Give Us A Moment.” The campaign wasn’t one-sided; in addition to informing tourists of the island’s situation due to COVID-19, GVB also engaged with local families, businesses and community groups to maintain public beaches and parks.
Unfortunately, as with other major islandwide cleanups, it was only a matter of time before the trash returned. Looking around today, we can see eyesores that need attention once again. Whether it’s the overgrown weeds on sidewalks near the airport, abandoned buildings that need a fresh coat of paint or restrooms that could use repairs – our visitors need to be shown a safe and sanitary experience from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave Guam.
GVB and its leadership have also been instrumental in reopening businesses safely. Restaurants, shopping centers, spas and, yes – bars, are all patronized by our visitors. It’s essential that our island figures out how to keep these companies operating. Although there’s room for debate on exactly what protocols or restrictions are absolutely necessary, everyone should support our tourism revenue spreading to as many places as it can, while we prevent the spread of coronavirus infection imported by tourists or exported by our residents.
We hope that, even as a U.S. territory, Guam can work with countries such as Japan and South Korea to downgrade or eliminate quarantine protocols with minimal risk to our respective communities. These mandated quarantine periods are among the primary hurdles for many visitors, even though the policy undoubtedly saves lives and prevents COVID-19 from spreading. Guam could be a leader in our region in this regard, helping other tourism-reliant islands with their health-economy balancing acts.
Certainly, there’s been progress made on a number of fronts to help a visitor’s first experience with the government of Guam. GVB announced at a board meeting last week that it has created an electronic replacement to the traditional paper customs forms needed from passengers arriving to the island. Available later this month, the form can be completed as early as three days prior to a visitor’s flight to Guam. Once finished, the new program will generate a QR code, which passengers can save on their mobile devices and present to Customs once on the island. GVB said it has been working on the change since October 2020, supported with funding by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in order to “make a touchless experience that’s safer for all travelers, residents.” As with many new protocols stood up due to COVID-19, there are also long-term benefits. Money will be saved in printing costs, and important data about who is visiting Guam can be analyzed faster.
All of this was done while the visitors bureau was cash-strapped. A lack of tourists means a lack of hotel taxes paid, which fund GVB operations. It’s also encouraging to know that up to $38 million out of the latest round of federal aid is expected to be infused into this important agency.
Credit should be given to the newly minted permits czar for Guam: former Gov. and current GVB President Carl Gutierrez, who may end up securing nearly half of the bureau’s congressional funding to make safety upgrades to Matapang Beach Park.
“I begged the governor to please not have this thing delayed simply because the (U.S. Economic Development Administration) grant process might take another year or two years. So I pleaded with her to set aside $18 million from that $661 million and channel the EDA grant to something that is not as urgent as Matapang Beach,” Gutierrez said. “She was amenable – she’s going to talk to her people; she’s going to talk to the (Department of Public Works) and (Guam Economic Development Agency)," he said at last week’s GVB board meeting.
May 1 is still the target date to reopen Guam for tourists. With the benefit of hindsight, perhaps some of these projects or improvements could have been made sooner. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. For instance, more retail service workers should be vaccinated ahead of the influx of customers. But certainly, the willingness exists from the very top of our government to make this reopening successful and safe.
We all can do our part to get the island ready for this important date. We can clean up our own little corner of Guam. We can keep wearing our masks. And for those of us fortunate enough to have kept our pre-pandemic salaries, we can keep supporting the local businesses who are fighting to stay open until our tourists return.