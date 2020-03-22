We appreciate you!

There's only one way to get through COVID-19: together.
There’s a silence in the air.
It’s too early to know yet if that silence is eerie – a forewarning of something worse – or if it’s the silence of healing that our island needs.
The sounds of this morning – an occasional big truck horn blaring, or the hum of small cars, or the distant wailing sounds of a siren – are more of a lazy Sunday morning in Guam circa 1990s.
But it's March 2020, three months after the 2019 novel coronavirus – now called SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19 – first started spreading out of Wuhan, China.
This virus, much like the fear it creates, doesn’t care who you are.
It has shut down our government, our schools and now our businesses.
Those who don’t fear the virus should fear the lack of a paycheck.
There are no answers here. Adelup is trying, but the effort to balance the health of 160,000-plus people and the businesses they rely on for work is tough and exhausting.
And now, all eyes are on President Donald Trump and the economic policies and relief packages that the American public hopes will either pull them out of the rut they’ve been in for the last week or two, or keep them from getting stuck in one.
Meanwhile, the island is grateful for the agencies that, almost ironically, are in a constant losing battle for funding and support – the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Department of Education.
The two health agencies are on the front lines of helping those who are sick or are afraid they are sick. Many of these workers have families themselves at home who are worried about them.
Nurses and health care professionals are having to make hard decisions, prepare wills and prepare for the worst as they leave their families at home to care for the sick.
GDOE nurses have been activated to assist, and their numbers provide additional support for DPHSS and GMH.
And beginning Monday, GDOE will be providing meals for the island’s 30,000-plus schoolchildren – and more. The meals, made possible through an agreement with the U.S. Department of Administration, which oversees the school meals program, gave GDOE its plan to provide grab-and-go meals for students.
All the while, these agencies continue to find ways to carry out the other portions of their mandates.
Thank you to the men and women at these and other government agencies that provide support for our health care workers on the front lines, including the Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department and more.
We should also thank the men and women in the private sector who work at our pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, hotels and restaurants. Without you, our economies and life as we know it would take an even more dramatic turn for the worse.
Your efforts provide us with health care, medicine, food, groceries and – dare we say it – an abundance of toilet paper.
As we all muddle through the COVID-19 situation together, we say thank you, and we appreciate you all.