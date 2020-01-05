The Guam we all knew and grew up with has changed but there are many things that haven’t, as well.
Many people talk about locking their doors and monitoring home security cameras on their smartphones today. Many say that in the 1990s and even early 2000s, our homes were safe and our beaches were cleaner. And there was respect for parents, for the law, and for one another.
While we often see the past through rose-colored glasses, it’s important to remember that our community's problems, including crime, pollution, and a lack of respect for others and authority, have always existed.
But in recent years, meth-related crimes have increased, and some of the more recent cases may have been more high-profile.
Some retired police officers will tell you there have always been troublemakers who stay on the streets into the early morning hours and get into fights or accidents.
A social worker might say there has always been domestic abuse. Environmentalists will remind you that they’ve been working for decades to keep chemicals out of our oceans, smoke from polluting the air we breathe, and greenhouse gases from heating up our planet, acidifying our oceans and raising sea levels.
Also, the underfunded and failing public schools and hospital have been in the headlines for decades.
Still, the new year brings a new opportunity for our elected officials to do better.
And we, the voters, need to hold our elected officials to their promises in hopes that their actions will resolve persistent problems. Our hope is that our children and grandchildren aren’t reading the same headlines we've been seeing for far too long.
Let’s look at our actions this past year, and these past few decades, to see what has allowed these problems to persist.
Collectively, we as a community can do better. This is our home. We must own it and clean house.