We can avert the comeback of pandemic restrictions

The stakes are higher for Guam and all of us who live here.
We could be on the brink of relying only primarily on our internal resources should the COVID-19 cases surge further, for longer, because a lot of federal assistance programs are ending.
This means each of us must take our responsibility seriously to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
Many of the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, but we still need to do our part because COVID-19 is not completely gone.
In fact, after Guam went through months of a risk score below 1, we saw in recent weeks that our area's risk score increased multiple times to more than 5 – double the 2.5 acceptable threshold our local government has established.
We also have learned several people are hospitalized for COVID-19 infection and that's a concern.
It is important to keep the government restrictions from being reimposed on us. And we can do that by not being complacent with the safeguards.
We should still wear masks when around other people outside of our homes – even when we have been fully vaccinated.
We should continue to keep hand-sanitizing or hand-washing as a matter of habit.
When we touch hard surfaces other members of the public have also touched – including doors, shelves and products in stores, gas pumps, customer service desks, debit and credit cards, and ATM machines – we should keep our hands away from our faces until we have had the opportunity to wash our hands.
The hand-washing, proper mask-wearing and social-distancing are really important practices that could save lives.
Reason to be cautious
The potential for further spread stares us in the face as the younger members of our households return to in-person classrooms in just a few days. The first day of the new school year is Aug. 12 for public schools.
Our youngest residents, age 11 or younger, are not of age to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and yet nearly half the people in this age group will soon be back to in-person learning in their schools.
Our own individual safeguards will help protect those who cannot yet get immunized against the virus that causes COVID-19.
While more than 80% of our island residents have been fully vaccinated, the entry of variant COVID-19 cases into the island gives us reason to be cautious.
There are people in our community – about 31,000 as of the latest count – who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine but aren't convinced they should get the shot.
The governor last week announced she is requiring holdouts among the more than 7,000-strong executive branch employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Certain businesses, such as United Airlines, Bank of Hawaii and First Hawaiian Bank, have also required COVID-19 vaccination among their employees.
The governor said "the delta variant and its mutations remain a real and imminent threat" to the island, and "the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be our greatest defense."
Staying on track
Besides guarding our health and that of others in our circle of friends and family, one of the greatest reasons to not fall into complacency is this: By being careful, we can continue on a path to normalcy.
And that means, in part, seeing the return of our tourists by the thousands each day, rather than just a few thousand per month. That means seeing our job numbers and wages return to pre-pandemic levels. And, ultimately, the hope is that months or a year or so from now, we will no longer need to face each other behind masks and across social distances.
If we don't do our part, and the COVID-19 resurgence gets worse, the governor has made clear she will reimpose pandemic restrictions if necessary.
"Should our situation escalate, I will not hesitate to reinstate restrictions to continue protecting our island," the governor said in a Saturday night video message.
We all know we don't want that to happen. And there will not be a flood of federal money to help us out with COVID-19 2.0.