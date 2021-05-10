We can't cram a year and a half into one summer, but our kids deserve the effort

It’s great that Adelup is looking for programs that would help enhance education after what is nearly two years of lost instructional time.
On Saturday, the administration announced that it is soliciting educational institutions, government entities, community organizations and nonprofit organizations to develop programs and activities addressing the learning loss for students along with improving their social and emotional well-being.
Among the things that we heard from parents, teachers and students in the past year is that, while everyone is trying, the level of education isn’t the same when you are accustomed to face-to-face instruction. Moreover, the loss of opportunity to socialize and exercise through physical education and participation in sports and extracurricular activities led to depression in some students. Additionally, some students with special needs were regressing because they lacked much-needed contact with their peers, and reinforcement of skills from teachers.
The solicitation effort comes with the newly established Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant Program.
Officials said the program will use the $33 million from the Education Stabilization Fund Program. The federal funds were provided to the governor's office through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The goal of the program, according to a GDOE press release, is to “fund student engagement opportunities for Guam’s public, private, and charter school students.”
It’s unclear why the administration decided to solicit through various entities when the island already has programs with Guam Community College and the Department of Education. Perhaps officials are trying to make the program more accessible to private schools?
Whatever the idea behind the solicitation, there truly is a need to help our children.
When COVID-19 first hit Guam, the governor shut down the island, including schools. Eventually, schools started operating via online classes or, as was the case with thousands of public school students, studying via worksheets sent home on a weekly basis.
The law calls for 900 instructional hours per academic school year. Even with the resumption of face-to-face instruction, students are seeing their teachers once a week. The challenge is anticipated to continue next school year, particularly for public schools with high enrollment, unless public health requirements are eased.
According to Adelup, the proposals may include activities and programs related to the following:
1. Academic and sports activities.
2. Development and enhancement of learning resources.
3. Programs supporting leadership development, social and emotional resiliency, and positive pro-social activities.
4. Supplemental student learning and engagement activities.
We hope the administration is able to find a program or programs that meet its goals and truly help our children. While there is no way to cram a year and a half of learning into one summer, we should always make an effort to ensure our children get an education that is more than just adequate - no matter the circumstances.