We encourage fellow parents of public school kids to join discussion

The graduation season has wrapped up and now, thousands of families are preparing for summer school with an eye toward the new school year.
The Guam Education Board continues to discuss the options that have been shared so far and shared with parent teacher organization groups. (You can find these meetings on the Guam Department of Education Facebook page).
Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Associate Superintendent Joe Sanchez have encouraged parents to join the discussion. GDOE has been using the meetings to tweak the possible plans for the new school year.
“We are giving ourselves this month to try to finalize all the necessary decisions to be made in order to get us to a position where we can reopen school when we’re in that proper stage of recovery,” Fernandez said during a recent Islandwide Parent Teacher Organization meeting.
Board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez continues to invite parents to chime in on the conversation as well.
At least one more parent meeting will be held before GEB meets again on June 23, which is when the decision may be made.
Thus far, most of the return-to-school options surround the need for social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday afternoon, the island had a total of 185 positive cases since testing started on March 12. Of those, 17 were between the ages of 1-19. All the children have recovered.
There’s no doubt the knowledge that children could get sick has caused some parents to worry. And education officials are taking into account comments from some parents who said they aren’t ready to send their children to school.
GDOE is presenting three different options that, with board approval, will be provided to parents:
1.) Student will do 100% online instruction. Must have needed equipment and internet access.
2.) Student will do 100% distance learning at home through a paper-based curriculum.
3.) Student will be doing both face-to-face instruction in school and distance learning activities during off days.
Officials anticipate a survey of parents to determine which option they’re most likely to choose.
Additionally, for those who will be attending in-school instruction, classes will most likely include staggered attendance. Students will be divided into groups and each group will attend classes on certain days.
We encourage parents to call their school principals or contact parents on their parent teacher councils to stay abreast of the situation and to share their thoughts or concerns.
As key stakeholders and primary advocates for our children’s education, it’s important you have a voice in what happens next school year, whether your child is an incoming junior or senior and concerns about college are your priority. Or if your child is an athlete, a Junior ROTC cadet, a student with special needs or abilities, or participating in one of the many Guam Community College vocational programs – you’re encouraged to voice your concerns and help shape the new school year.