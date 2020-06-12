We, Guam residents, need this moment

As residents of Guam, for many years, decades or even entire lifetimes, we have sometimes taken for granted that we live in paradise.
We still have our beaches back.
The beaches, devoid of tourists, are sparsely visited now, especially on weekdays. This is our time as Guamanians to take in what more than 1.5 million or so tourists have come here for every year – before COVID-19 disrupted their plans to visit.
The beaches are left to ourselves – for us who live here. And other "locals are enjoying" the places we love. There seem to be more sea creature markings on the sand – signs that more crabs and perhaps green sea turtles are hitting the coastlines with fewer people to scare them off.
Many of us have seen the Guam Visitors Bureau video production themed "Give us a moment." It conveys to tourists that Guam cannot host them just yet. But it's not likely many of them want to visit at this time anyway. Or that they can get here – given that international flights remain suspended for the most part.
While the "Give us a moment" video storytelling is a good message to the tourists, we Guamanians can also take our own moment not only to rediscover paradise at home, but also to take stock of what we need to collectively do.
As we visit the much quieter Guam beaches, there are things that don't look right.
Sticking in vegetation next to the white sand beaches are beverage cans and bottles. In some cases, many of them are left strewn all over or piled up. These were left behind by people who couldn't find a moment, not even a minute or two, to pick up their garbage and dispose of them in nearby trash receptacles. Some trash receptacles, made of concrete or metal, are just a few feet from some of the trash piles.
There are shards of sharp glass on the white sands from the broken wine and beer bottles that had been discarded by drinkers who couldn't take a few steps to throw their trash in the trash can.
Yes, it's time for us to rediscover what we have here at home, on Guam.
It's also time we call out others not to trash the very paradise we're trying to enjoy and which we're also saving for the later reopening to visitors when they're ready to travel again.
When this pandemic is over, Guam will be in even tighter competition with other international destinations that have beaches like ours and unique cultures and delicious food just like we have here.
If there's one thing that will give us an edge, it's the relative safety of our island. We can also improve on the look of Guam and ensure there will be fewer garbage and eyesores to see when the tourists do come back.
Let's take this moment to enjoy what we have and to also be vigilant to call out those who don't feel they share the responsibility to respect our collective home.