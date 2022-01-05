After the surge of COVID-19 cases on Guam that was attributed to the delta variant, we might see another sustained surge of cases if we're not careful.
On Monday, after we had a lull in deaths linked to COVID-19 and dodged multiple new daily infections for almost two months, three recent deaths were confirmed. With the recent deaths, Guam's death toll since the pandemic began in March 2020 has reached 273.
A 76-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions died on Christmas Eve. A 58-year-old man was dead on arrival at a local hospital on New Year's Eve. A 47-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions died New Year's Day. The three deaths were COVID-19-related, according to the government of Guam.
After the delta surge last year, we began seeing a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases. There were days when we barely had new infections a day. In late November 2021, new COVID-19 infections were low.
As an example, on Nov. 27, Guam recorded just 1% tested positive of 1,028 who were tested.
On Nov. 28, 1% of 699 tested had COVID-19.
Rapid rise in recent days
The percentage of people who turned out positive for COVID-19 increased rapidly in recent days compared to what we were seeing in November.
On Jan. 1, 11% of those tested had COVID-19. On Jan. 2, 20% turned out positive for COVID-19 and on Jan. 3, 15% tested positive. The Jan. 3 data showed 210 new cases out of 1,393 tested.
"We are concerned with seeing these numbers," said DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera Monday, referring to the increase in daily COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 clusters have been found within the community.
“We may have loosened up a little too much over the holidays so we have to remind ourselves that we need to remain vigilant," she said.
Vigilance will help save lives
On the vaccination front, Guam's record has been stellar.
As of Tuesday's government report, 129,791 people on Guam have been vaccinated. Also Tuesday, 11,816 Guam residents remained unvaccinated. There are 12,229 infants to 4-year-olds who are not age-eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The concern among health officials is the capacity for our healthcare system to handle another surge while the island's hospitals and clinics are grappling with an increase in patients seeking care for illnesses not attributable to COVID-19.
GMH's emergency room has been slammed with non-COVID-19 patients, its management acknowledged Monday.
"Our beds are becoming more full, which means a delay in admissions/ER holding (for cases that are) non-COVID related," according to a GMH spokeswoman.
Flu season, pre-existing health concerns among complications
Besides COVID-19, Guam is in the flu season. Guam also has a number of residents who have pre-existing health conditions, with some patients having two or more underlying health issues, that put them at a serious disadvantage if hospitals get too crowded and if they get infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Since the delta surge, it has become apparent that vaccination alone will not keep COVID-19 away.
There are several patients in local hospitals that got COVID-19 after they got fully vaccinated.
The safeguards must be multifaceted to protect people and families.
Getting fully vaccinated and receiving a booster shot still can save people from dying or getting seriously ill in this COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have said.
But vaccination must be paired with basic ways to keep COVID-19 from spreading once again at a rapid clip.
Being mindful of what we do when we leave the house and making sure we are masked properly and not too close to others can be some of the best deterrents against COVID-19.
These safeguards are up to us. We can tell if we've been collectively responsible for the occurrence of a surge – or stopping a surge – by the rate of infections.
As they say, numbers don't lie.