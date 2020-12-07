If government projections hold true, nearly 29,000 Guam residents will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine by next month.
That means about 18% of island residents will be able to get COVID-19 shots – if they choose to – over the next several weeks.
The federal government last week projected more than 100 million Americans will have access to the vaccine toward the end of March. With that number, Guam will get more allocations.
For our island to get on a path to normalcy, both health-wise and in terms of trying to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial fallout, the early release of the vaccine gives hope.
Not everyone agrees with this, and there will always be naysayers for every topic, but for those whose lives are on the line, or at greater risk of getting COVID-19 and dying, not to mention livelihoods that are being eroded to the point of near-bankruptcy, the development that COVID-19 immunization could start in weeks does offer something to be optimistic about.
While not everyone agrees getting a COVID-19 shot is the answer, those who want to get immunized to stop this pandemic will have something to look forward to.
It’s much better than looking at a long tunnel and not seeing light.
Hope and optimism have been scarce these days, not only on our island, but in the nation and the world as well.
The holiday season has been unmerry for many as the economic safety nets, funded by the federal government and distributed on Guam by our local government, are about to run out of cash – unless the lame-duck Congress and the exiting President Trump put their differences aside in the interest of those facing a financial crash.
Without pandemic relief, the scenario, President-elect Joe Biden has said, will be bleak.
"I'm not alone in saying this situation is urgent - if we don't act now the future will be very bleak," Biden said Friday, adding: "Americans need help and they need it now. And they need more to come early next year."
Unemployment assistance will stop. Eviction suspension will be lifted. Federal funding for the local government response to the pandemic will wind down.
Even a Trump official is not oblivious to the deeper crisis ahead.
"There's a train wreck coming, folks. OK?" Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, told reporters Friday, delivering a message to Congress, The Washington Post reported. "And it's your job to flip the switches so that the trains don't hit."
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said the troubling jobs report and raging pandemic should encourage lawmakers to move quickly on the stimulus, even if it means Democrats accepting a smaller-than-desired deal, the Post reported.
"You've got tens of millions of Americans who are in panic mode," he said. "Given the financial hit and blow to these households, they need help now - so sooner is more important than bigger at this point."
On Guam, island experts have pointed out the high jobless rate on Guam, higher than stateside rates because of our reliance on tourism.
Economic pundits in the states are concerned that U.S. jobs are not increasing as fast as expected. The country added 245,000 jobs in November, the slowest month of growth since spring, the Post reported.
For Guam, the problem is dire. We are stuck with two industries, one, tourism, bringing near-zero numbers at this point, and federal/defense spending, which offers mixed benefits for Guam because a number of military contractors are not from Guam and a number of them rely on imported labor.
Tourist arrivals on Guam have seen a 99% monthly decrease in this pandemic compared to last year’s month-by-month data.
David John, of ASC Trust, a retirement management firm, described 2020 as "the year from hell," but added the creation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines bode well for 2021.
Guam needs brakes to keep from crashing early next year.
The COVID-19 vaccine offers a chance to put a brake to the pandemic.
Once our health concerns ease, we can also focus on climbing out of our financial stumbles.
We still need the federal government’s help. We can also hope that the financial lifeline will materialize – even if it means waiting for a new administration in the White House and the next set of U.S. lawmakers.
We have to have hope.
Swirling in negativity will only cause us to spiral further downward.