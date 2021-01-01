We gladly said goodbye to 2020, "the year from hell," as one local business figure described it.
It was the year that gave us the virus that causes COVID-19, and what a "bitch" of a virus it was, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Wednesday, repeating an earlier description she gave the virus some months back. A COVID-19 survivor herself, she is unapologetic for the use of the word.
The governor and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio were infected with the virus and survived. By the close of the year, Guam lost 121 souls to deaths linked to COVID-19.
More than 7,000 Guamanians were infected. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, central to keeping the nation safe and ensuring the waters in the Pacific are not controlled by China, was sidelined for nearly two months, seeking refuge on Guam as close to 20% of its nearly 5,000 sailors and officers were stricken with COVID-19.
Many of the thousands who were infected with COVID-19 have recovered. We hope the families of those who lost loved ones will find peace and closure.
For the rest of us who call Guam home, the COVID-19 pandemic gave us one of the toughest tests we've ever encountered.
Thousands of households' sense of economic security has been stripped away.
Small businesses have folded or are on the brink of closure. Many jobs tied to the retail and service industries, as well as those of the freelancers in the gig economy, have disappeared, and the question of whether they'll come back – and when – remains uncertain.
Our schoolchildren were sent home, spending time in front of computer screens for months to learn "remotely" while schools were closed. Our children were beginning to get cabin fever. Adults were yearning for the return of social contact. Suicide numbers soared.
Many life milestones and holidays went by without the usual social interactions. No hugs from friends and family during birthdays, graduations, Thanksgiving and Christmas. We couldn't visit friends and family who had fallen ill, and those who were dying in hospitals died alone because no visitation was allowed.
We couldn't even travel.
We were stuck.
It didn't feel like we'd come out of 2020.
But we got out.
And things look promising.
The number of COVID-19 cases are way down, from a few hundred cases a day at the peak of the second wave to single digits or low double digits on some days in recent weeks. Our COVID-19 Area Risk Score was less than 1 as the year ended. The safe threshold is 2.5 or lower.
The vaccine, Gov. Leon Guerrero said, gives her hope, and we can feel the same way, too.
Our senior citizens are lining up to get the vaccine. They want to be able to live life again, to see family members and friends and to regain the social interactions that were taken away from them.
As the year draws to a close and as we welcome this new one, we have been given some signs of hope that maybe life is going to return to normal.
Our schoolchildren can go back to school later this month.
Our gateway to the world, the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, will begin COVID-19 testing soon to boost confidence in air travel. There's been some optimism that our tourist arrivals will start bouncing back in the coming months.
It does seem like we might be on a path toward some resumption of our lives before COVID-19.
Still, we must continue to do our part to keep practicing the safety measures we've become accustomed to.
Wearing masks, social distancing and hand-washing are not too burdensome if the tradeoff is we stay on track toward returning to normalcy someday.
We made it out of a hellish year, Guam.
And we must not let down our guard because we don't want the pandemic to stay. We want to kick it out of here.