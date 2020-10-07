The story of a 7-year-old boy who was kicked out of the government of Guam emergency homeless shelter in Maite a few weeks ago, and is now living with his also homeless father in an old pickup, sheds yet another light on the suffering of young children in our community who are living in deplorable conditions.
The boy was living in the homeless shelter but his parents were separately kicked out of the shelter for allegedly violating certain rules, so the minor ended up on the streets, too, when one parent failed to bring him back to the shelter on time.
Parents who were struggling to raise their children before the pandemic and are having an even tougher time making ends meet in this pandemic due to joblessness or some bad life choices made early on as adults have resulted in innocent young children suffering even more.
Just recently, nine siblings were removed from their parents after a concerned citizen alerted authorities. The children were starving and begging for food. The concerned citizen did the right thing because it shone a light on the children's plight. Had the call not been made, the nine children would have continued suffering quietly.
The children were living in conditions that no child should experience. The nine siblings were living in a semi tin-and-wood structure that had no windows and lacked utilities. Trash and animal carcasses were in the structure, according to court documents. The children were taken to foster care and the parents were charged with child neglect.
There are massive programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and government housing rent assistance programs available to Guam residents - both federally funded by more than $150 million a year combined. But in some cases, even when the government provides safety nets, the parents or caregivers of the children deprive the minors of the help for a host of reasons.
Our community must step up. It's not enough to leave the efforts to social workers and foster families that are quietly doing their part, catching neglected children from falling, but the assistance they provide is not enough.
Our community can start a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter to underage children in the event Child Protective Services cannot place the children in foster homes immediately or if foster homes are stretched to capacity. We have a lot of caring citizens who we're sure would want to help.
We just need to find and connect everyone who shares the best of intentions and has the resources to offer. The government can provide support, too.
It takes all of us, as a community, to help. Please email suggestions to goodnews@postguam.com.