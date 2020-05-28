In a perfect world, every baby will arrive in a family that's been eagerly waiting to shower them with care and love and will put the baby's interests first before anything or anyone else.
Sadly, there have been instances when babies arrive into families who are struggling because of poverty, domestic strife, substance abuse, or a combination of some or all of the above.
As a result, children are caught in the crossfire of grownups beset by their troubles. As a result, children are left deprived of their basic needs.
In extreme cases, the Guam Police Department's officers have been the first at the front line. GPD, in the case of the more recent report of alleged neglect involving children ages 1, 2, 3 and 6 who were starving and living in the midst of feces in shipping containers without running water, in Yona, GPD did the best they could. They immediately went out of their way to provide diapers and feed the children while they were at the Central Police Precinct and while waiting for the handoff to Child Protective Services. The skin and clothing on the three youngest were heavily soiled and their hands and feet were covered in black dirt, a court document states.
But CPS, on its own, does not run a facility that provides a form of triage for children who need immediate care. Often, the children who are rescued from neglect, abuse and squalid conditions are found starving, traumatized and some have lice and other problems associated with a lack of proper hygiene and health care.
When CPS gets called, the agency then calls Harvest House for the triage care the children need.
Harvest House is a ministry for foster children and families on Guam.
Harvest House, says its executive director, Bethany Taylor, gets called to provide immediate needs of the children while arrangements are being made to find families for the children to stay in. The interim stay at Harvest House can take hours or a day or so, giving the neglected or abandoned children an immediate environment where they get the warmth of care they didn't get at home. They're bathed, fed, provided with a change of diapers, clothes and shoes and toiletries, some toys, blankets and most of all hugs to let them feel there are people in this world who care for them.
The children are given a temporary haven at Harvest House while CPS goes through its shortlist of foster homes and to find out who can take the latest child or children to be removed from an unsafe home environment. There are cases, too, when families give up on a child, as was the case when a newborn was dropped off in a laundry basket at a stranger's doorstep in Dededo more than a year ago.
There are more than 300 foster children. And the number of foster homes that can take them is shorter than the need, said Taylor.
The plight of the four neglected children in Yona, as alleged in court documents, has prompted outrage over the way the children were treated. The story also prompted many to ask how they can help children in these situations. There are various ways to help in the short and longer terms.
In the short term, Harvest House always welcomes support from the community. Some of the top items Harvest House needs are:
• baby formula;
• baby diapers, wipes and shoes;
• hygiene supplies such as children's toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby soap, shampoo and conditioner;
• infant or toddler car seats or car seat boosters;
• nonperishable food;
• portable playpens; and
• laundry soap.
May is National Foster Care Month. Foster families and Harvest House welcome donations of gift baskets containing essentials such as paper towels, toilet paper and laundry soap. Donations can also be made to foster families by placing an order for a family platter at local restaurants for the foster families to pick up.
Supporting Harvest House and foster families is one way to help the children who end up in the government system of care.
Another way to help the children is to sign up as a foster family which will be done through the Child Protective Services selection process.
And not the least, another way to help is to keep an eye out for the children in your extended family and neighborhood and to be courageous enough to call the proper authorities if you see signs of abuse or neglect.