We can now stop worrying about Hong Kong's plan to relocate an International Basketball Federation, or FIBA, qualifier tournament on Guam.
As part of efforts to keep the deadly new coronavirus, or COVID-19, from being imported into Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday announced she has disallowed the Guam Basketball Confederation from hosting the tournament Hong Kong could no longer hold.
"I cannot risk exposure to our people, including our Guam National Basketball Team. Therefore, I must disallow this competition at this time," the governor wrote on Monday to EJ Calvo, president of the Guam Basketball Confederation.
Guam narrowly dodged a cruise ship that turned out to be transporting an American passenger infected with COVID-19.
Guam rejected the MS Westerdam, even after the U.S. State Department asked the governor's office to allow the Holland America Line entry. The cruise had just boarded about 800 people from Hong Kong prior to its request to enter Guam.
After Guam rejected the cruise ship, Cambodia allowed it into port and subsequently, an American passenger tested positive for the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated one-time testing isn't going to cut it and it gives a false sense of security. There needs to be follow-up tests to ensure a person who might not show symptoms of infection on day one still doesn't have it later within the 14-day incubation period for the disease.
It's good that we still don't have a single case of the virus and it's a good thing the governor set her foot down on the idea we can host a tournament that Hong Kong cannot or will not because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
The virus has even reached Hawaii.
The wife of a Japanese tourist who came down with coronavirus symptoms while on a Hawaii vacation has also fallen sick with the illness, the Hawaii health department confirmed Saturday.
We've said this before and we'll say it again: Our readiness needs to get better because we're running out of time.