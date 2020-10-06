Early on in this pandemic, the government of Guam didn't hesitate to share information to the public about COVID-19 clusters.
A flight that had one COVID case was publicly identified. A church in the initial phase of COVID spread among its members was identified. The Guam Memorial Hospital employees' early cluster of COVID cases was publicly acknowledged.
We are not getting that transparency anymore and we want it back.
We are at the mercy of businesses and other institutions that volunteer to disclose COVID cases.
Full disclosure is what will best serve the public, rather than selective public naming. We are still left in the dark on the identity of the employer whose construction barracks was the cause of nearly 80 COVID cases, resulting in the temporary shutdown of the entire construction industry on the island for a few days. At least three church leaders have died and we were not given full disclosure on potential exposures which public places their close contacts have visited.
When the governor and lieutenant governor became infected with COVID, there was no disclosure on the public places they visited but there was full public disclosure on all the restaurants that military personnel visited a few months ago, while subject to a restriction of movement.
The number of COVID cases still shows some spikes on certain days. The number of newly confirmed COVID cases on Friday night – 82 out of 638 tested – shows community spread continues.
If there are clusters, we need to know where. We need to know what led to it and why.
Last weekend, Public Health was tipped off about a group of people – nearly three dozen – who defied the social distancing restriction and gathered in a house in Barrigada Heights, in what was believed to be a gambling activity.
There are areas of enforcement that need to be strengthened and any congregating that exposes the larger community to further risk of COVID contagion should be dealt with immediately and appropriately.
It's been a while since we heard GovGuam disclose COVID clusters.
GovGuam cannot pick and choose which clusters to publicly name and which ones to shield from the public eye.
Any attempt to keep some names secret shows a lack of sincerity and transparency in tackling the COVID contagion.