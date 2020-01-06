Some of Guam's senators had their moment on Friday morning – some shedding tears – as they took turns speaking during the ceremony for signing Bill 181 into law.
This new law would pay reparations to victims of Japanese atrocities on Guam in World War II – using local funds and some from the federal government.
As war survivors gathered around the governor's conference room, some of the senators thought it important to use the microphone for as long as they could with the audience of nearly two dozen or so war survivors and the Guam media.
We wished that microphone had been given to the war survivors instead.
They're the ones who have been waiting for too long. They're the ones who need to know how the process for the payments will unfold.
They're the ones who ought to be heard, because they don't have much time left.
The passage of local war reparations legislation was a race against Del. Michael San Nicolas' separate efforts in Congress.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, with her signature on Bill 181, that between $13 million and $14 million in local funding has been set aside to pay claims, while the U.S. Treasury has about $23 million – for a total of about $37 million.
"Roughly, we're looking at about anywhere from $33 million to $40 million in obligations to our manamko’,” the governor added.
However reparations are eventually paid, let's not make it about who gets credit for it.
Our manamko’, or senior citizens, who survived the war, and the heirs of those who died in the war or after wartime, should be the focus.
They need to know exactly when and how the payments will be made, who will prioritized, and what will happen to those who didn't make the deadline to file claims.
A lot of useful information is needed – to help the manamko’. What we don’t need is our public servants grandstanding to earn brownie points.