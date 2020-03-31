Over the weekend, students from John F. Kennedy High School released a video thanking the men and women at our hospitals and clinics, those at our grocery stores, our first responders and many others who provide life-saving and essential services for our everyday lives.
It is a great reminder that we are not in this alone. Many of us may have lost a paycheck or are doing our best to build protective bubbles around our loved ones who are most vulnerable to this virus. There are just as many out there who are fighting the virus and helping to meet the needs of our community, which certainly is being reshaped.
Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen various people come together to support our front-liners in many ways. From the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Class of 1998 or a recent Dan Dorr professional development conference pitch-in through PayPal to purchase meals for health care providers at Guam Regional Medical City or Guam Memorial Hospital, to resident entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers who are raising efforts to provide protective equipment and help those who protect us and our loved ones – these acts of kindness continue to bring out the best in each other.
We acknowledge those students and the many people in our community for reminding us that we can make a difference, even if it’s as easy – or hard – as staying at home.
Their actions serve a greater purpose of reminding us that we can’t allow fear to be the impetus for how our community is reshaped as we move forward.
We reshape it by making sure we protect and serve the most vulnerable. We do it by supporting the efforts of the Guam Department of Education, Division of Senior Citizens and many other community programs and efforts to provide meals to our children, manåmko' and families in need.
If this pandemic has shown us anything, it is that no one person or entity can do this alone.
As GDOE fashions a program for distance learning for many of our 30,000 public school children, as businesses adjust their models, and as residents reconfigure their daily routines, let’s all remember change can be a good thing – especially when we’re making those changes out of care and respect for each other and ourselves.