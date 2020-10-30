We thank you, front-liners, as you face greater risks

Nurses, doctors and other staff at hospitals and clinics have put their lives and those of their families on the line so they can continue to provide care to patients in this pandemic.
Police officers, medics and firefighters respond to calls at any time of the day, also putting themselves in harm's way and at the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. Corrections officers, marshals and others in the justice system also do their duty with similar risks of exposure.
Guam Department of Education personnel, mayors and their staffers face the risk of contracting COVID-19 as they help distribute food items to those in need or paper lessons to schoolchildren.
Guam Customs officers, airport and seaport employees, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents also are among the first to have face-to-face contact with travelers and airline and ship crew members arriving on Guam, putting them at a high risk of COVID-19 exposure.
We have grocery, hardware and other retail store employees, delivery personnel, restaurant workers and other employees who face customers all day who could get infected.
We have priests and other church workers who continue their work as this pandemic drags on.
Bank and credit union employees and customer-facing employees at Rev and Tax, the utility agencies and in other offices that serve customers face-to-face also go to work with the possibility of contracting COVID-19.
There are many others who are at the front lines.
The Guam National Guard personnel at the government quarantine and isolation facilities and who alongside Public Health personnel at community testing efforts are among them. The private security guards who also do double duty as mask enforcers at establishments also deserve mention. Military service members deployed on Guam and their families deserve our thanks as well.
Teachers, social workers and caregivers continue their duty to help others.
People in the construction and building maintenance services, utility and telecom troubleshooters, as well as solid waste personnel, continue to provide service to the community.
Our community owes it to all these and other front-liners who continue to go about their jobs so the rest of us can continue with our somewhat restricted lives.
Without them, life in this pandemic would be even tougher.
Thank, you, front-liners on Guam.
We will do our part by wearing masks, keeping a safe distance and adhering to other safety measures.
We said our thanks early on in this pandemic, but as the COVID-19 crisis continues and more cases and community spread place you at greater risk, words aren't enough to say we thank you.