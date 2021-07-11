Many people in Guam are itching to take off their masks.
We get it. I would be great to see people’s smiles and take in a lung-full of fresh air not made stale by a face covering that held some of your last breathe.
However, there’s the concern regarding the number of new COVID-19 cases as well as the variants that are showing up locally, particularly the delta variant, which is causing spikes in other areas of the world.
Add to that, Guam is opening its border to unvaccinated tourists in hopes of jumpstarting the economy.
Dr. Hoa Nguyen has said its for these reasons that he would highly encourage residents to stay the course and continue wearing their masks as well as get vaccinated. Nguyen is part of the governor’s Physician Advisory Group.
The governor, on Friday, also noted that the mask is one of the most effective ways of minimizing the spread of the virus.
"Mask-wearing is one of the key mitigation efforts that have resulted positively in containing the virus,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, adding that of the public health restrictions implemented it will likely be one of the last mandates to be lifted.
The governor also acknowledged the increase in new COVID-19 cases.
In the week of May 24 to 28, there were 22 new cases confirmed out of 1,916 tests conducted - that’s 1.1% of tests that came out positive.
The week of June 28-July 2, there were 45 new positive cases out of 1,665 tests administered. That’s roughly 2.7%.
Last week, following the Fourth of July holiday, officials recorded 58 new cases out of 2,568 tests administered. That’s about 1.9%.
Pointing to the overall increase in number of new cases, the governor noted that a high percentage, roughly 91%, of the new cases are folks who haven’t been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
But what about the 9% who have been vaccinated but are still getting sick? Very little information has been provided about how they’re catching the virus and how long ago they were vaccinated.
Officials have said that getting vaccinated means you’re less likely to get seriously ill. Nevertheless, they continue to encourage folks to wear their masks because, as one doctor said it, the vaccine “doesn’t make you bulletproof.”
Regardless, the governor agrees with other health care professionals locally, nationally and globally that masks, coupled with social distancing and staying away from crowds, are tried and true methods of protecting yourself and others from the virus.
The governor, on Friday, said the wearing of masks in public, even if Guam reaches its herd immunity goal of 80% of adults vaccinated by July 21, will likely remain.
While it’s not news many of us want to hear, we would rather be a community that errs on the side of caution than risk the possibility of more friends, neighbors or even family, getting sick.
We know the vaccines aren't enough to keep people from getting sick. So it seems that staying the course and keeping our masks is the most prudent action to take.