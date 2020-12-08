We have to acknowledge the Consolidated Commission on Utilities for two recent decisions that reflect its sensitivity to the pandemic hardship most Guamanians are in.
The elected commissioners of the CCU recently exercised its influence, recommending the Guam Power Authority hold off on raising the fuel surcharge – a decision that gave cash-strapped ratepayers some reprieve.
GPA was considering a nearly 28% increase in the fuel surcharge because of an expected increase in fuel prices.
But at the request of the CCU, GPA reconsidered, opting instead to dig into its funds for capital projects and a self-insurance fund to cover the projected increase in fuel cost for its power plants.
Prior to the CCU urging GPA to hold off on the fuel surcharge increase, members of the public voiced concern that this isn't a good time for the power agency to add another financial burden on struggling ratepayers, many of whom have lost their jobs or have seen their household incomes shrink.
Last week, the CCU further showed sensitivity to the public's hardships by making it clear that, despite outstanding job evaluations, GPA and Guam Waterworks Authority's highest-paid managers should not be getting pay raises at this time.
In a recent meeting, reelected CCU Commissioner Judith Guthertz made a motion to maintain the managers' salary levels, stating that it is important to acknowledge the struggles Guam residents are going through in light of the pandemic.
CCU Commissioner Simon Sanchez agreed, stating this pandemic requires "sacrifice."
"We will revisit their situation when the community situation is better," Sanchez said before the CCU adopted Guthertz's motion to hold off on the managers' raises.
Voters and the public, in general, expect the elected commissioners to look after their interest, rather than be the enabler of GPA and GWA managers' wishes.
These two developments are encouraging signs CCU may have found its true purpose, at least in light of the times.
And following the public backlash against the 2018 pay raises for top-level managers, CCU might just be more aware of its public duty.
These recent actions are unlike the CCU from 2018 when commissioners okayed raises and bonuses for top-level utility managers, which were later rescinded when it was made public that they made the decision behind closed doors and out of the public's view.
The raises and bonuses for the employees, which have since been rescinded, included:
• A $25,000 bonus for Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente, who has $225,000 annual pay;
• a pay raise from $175,000 to $190,000, and a bonus of $10,000 for Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo;
• a pay raise from $135,000 to $144,772 for GPA legal counsel D. Graham Botha Jr.;
• a pay raise from $115,000 to $140,000 for GWA legal counsel Kelly Clark - $115,003;
• a pay raise from $135,000 to $152,157 for GPA Chief Financial Officer John Kim - $135,000; and
• a $5,000 bonus for CCU Secretary Bernadette Sablan, whose annual pay was $72,012.
But CCU still must work on getting better at transparency.
Robert Klitzkie, a former senator, has asked for the records of the GWA legal counsel's job evaluation records after CCU approved Clark's pay jump from $115,000 to $140,000.
CCU Chairman Joseph Duenas denied Klitzkie's request for the performance evaluation records on Clark, stating that records of meetings that discussed Clark's job performance were "not releasable," in part because it "constituted an unwarranted invasion of privacy."
An outside legal opinion or a lawsuit might resolve this issue.
With the public watching, CCU commissioners are also self-disclosing conflicts or potential conflicts of interest.
As an example, Commissioner Francis Santos recused himself from evaluating the GWA general manager as they are brothers-in-law, which is a conflict, according to Duenas.
However, Santos did participate in closed-door discussions in November 2018 and was the commissioner to second a motion adopting the controversial salary adjustments, which included Bordallo.
CCU can do better, but we're seeing an improvement. And for the public that is a good thing.