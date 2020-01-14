There hasn't been a shortage of physicians with institutional knowledge of Guam Memorial Hospital who have essentially helped to dissect the issues that continue to plague the government-run GMH.
What's been clear is that GMH continues to need a financial bailout from taxpayers – on average about $30 million a year – because there are members of our community who don't have the means to pay their hospital bills and don't have health insurance or don't have adequate insurance coverage.
At the end of every year, GMH ends up paying more for the cost of hospital services than the cash that comes in from patients, health insurance providers and reimbursements from the federal government.
But money alone will not solve GMH's woes.
Dr. Samuel Friedman, a longtime cancer care doctor on Guam, recently described a systemic problem that has to do with political favoritism – something money can't fix.
Infusing money into the Guam Memorial Hospital may save an electrical panel or repair a bit of roofing, but it won't help with poor medical care - that is the result of the hospital's culture, said Friedman, of Guam Cancer Center.
"And it's not a specific individual, some of the people are very dedicated to their work, it's from the top down that nobody really knows what they're doing. And the system put in place perpetuates this," he told The Guam Daily Post.
"You have incompetent people. And they're incompetent not because of any will but because they're not trained to do a job that they're given ... That's No. 1," Friedman said. "No. 2, is you have favorites that are given political jobs. These can be doctors, nurses, doesn't matter. These are not the best people for the job. These are people that are available because they are friends of people in power. The result is you have total bedlam."
His concerns about the current system echo previous statements made by Dr. Jerone Landstrom and Dr. James Last. Dr. Landstrom, for years, has raised an issue with what he called the "pari pari" system that allowed certain doctors to get high-paying contracts and get other forms of payment on top of that - exacerbating the hospital's financial problems. Dr. Last wrote letters to the editor outlining concerns with the diversion of patients, inadequate nurses’ salaries, and other conditions at GMH that he said falls squarely in the laps of governor’s appointees, whom he said lack the knowledge and experience to do their respective jobs.
Their insights are worth pondering. Any decent policymaker and elected official should sincerely take this to heart instead of being defensive about the input.
So far, though, what Friedman and the other doctors have shared with the public hasn't generated much reaction from elected officials.
Ignoring this problem will not make it go away. The problem will only fester and health care at GMH will continue to deteriorate.
And the deterioration of health care at GMH puts patients who can only afford to go to GMH – and don't have the option to go to the private hospital on the island or travel for health care – at a disadvantage.
The patients who are or will be at the receiving end of this inequity need to know who among government officials were in a position to do something about the problem – but did nothing or didn't do enough.