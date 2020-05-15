The governor's physicians' advisory group is recommending that Guam residents returning home from a trip should be allowed to quarantine at home.
In line with the easing of the government of Guam's COVID-19 restrictions, this might be a sensible thing to do.
The governor and her public health director might want to consider this idea from the medical experts.
The reality is, as some of the people who have been forced into quarantine at Pacific Star have shared, people who are returning to Guam from a medical trip aren't that confident that their hotel quarantine is an ideal place for them to be forced to stay – for at least 14 days. We've received photos and emailed statements showing or indicating quarantine sanitation issues such as mildew or mold in bathroom walls, dusty rooms and rusty fixtures, to name a few. For people with respiratory issues, their health condition could be compromised if forced to live in a not-so-ideal situation.
Medical travelers who are returning home should be afforded the option of recuperating at home if they have certification that they're free of COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport.
From a health perspective, the patient and his or her family will appreciate this suggestion from the doctors.
And from a cost perspective, for the local government, the insistence on forcing most travelers to stay at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa doesn't make sense anymore.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has made it clear that it would only reimburse GovGuam if there is no suitable place for Guam residents to self-quarantine at home.
The governor's office can no longer justify the continued accrual of a bill for $544,000 every two weeks, or more than $2 million in two months, for a quarantine hotel that's not even half-filled – and yet GovGuam has committed to paying regardless of whether the hotel's rooms are occupied.
Saving on hotel expenses could also free up government funds for testing at the island's points of entry, including the air and sea ports.
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, one of the doctors in the advisory group, said more discussion would be held with the governor on the idea of self-quarantining at home.
“Basically, it’s a guideline to have our people – returning residents – to feel safer and quarantine themselves at home. And again, it would save money,” Nguyen said. "What we’re doing right now is not sustainable."
We hope sensible minds will prevail this time in our local government.