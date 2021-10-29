When the terms of a $500M deal change, elected officials must ask questions

The megadeal that the Guam Power Authority signed in 2019 toward the development of a power plant that has been estimated to cost $562 million, is no longer what it was when GPA first awarded the contract.
There have been major changes to the deal.
And so far, we have heard just one senator, Clynton Ridgell, recently make an issue of the changes to the terms of the contract GPA awarded to a consortium of South Korean companies after a competitive bid process.
In 2019, the consortium that includes state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power was selected as the winning bidder that is supposed to develop and finance the 198-megawatt power plant in the Ukudu area in Dededo. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction announced in December 2020 it got the $562 million contract to build the power plant for the consortium. The developer will get its money back under a power purchase deal with GPA, which means the power agency commits to buying the electricity from the investor's power plant for decades.
But two years later, the financing for the project has yet to go through, as acknowledged recently by GPA management.
There have been a number of changes to the project since the bid process resulted in the project being awarded to the consortium, and here are some of the major ones, some raised recently by Ridgell:
Delays:
– Permitting issues with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have led to delays which will ultimately extend the term of the contract beyond the 2045 date for 100% renewable energy that is required by Guam law. This, in Ridgell's view, needs to be looked into by Attorney General Leevin Camacho to determine its legality.
– The new power plant is supposed to be up and running by October 2022. The new date for the new power plant to begin operating is April 2024.
Part of the project has different site
Under the contract, the power plant was supposed to include 65 MW of reserve diesel power generation at the site GPA had chosen for the 198-megawatt power plant, which is in the Ukudu area of Dededo. GPA spent $10.8 million to purchase a land parcel for this project from a private landowner. But after the developer encountered major air permitting issues with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the reserve diesel power plant portion of the project is being moved to the Cabras area.
And what was originally planned as a 65-megawatt diesel power generator will be reduced to 41 megawatts, based on the plan to build it at Cabras.
The site change is a problem because GPA, despite protests against building the power plant close to Guam Regional Medical City in Ukudu, bought the land anyway. Part of the argument was that a new power plant should not be built near a shoreline – following the lessons from the tsunami that devastated Japan's Fukushima power plant.
The relocation of part of the project to Cabras runs contrary to the prior GPA argument for the Dededo site, and Ridgell questioned whether it would run afoul of Guam law, which he says forbids the construction of a power plant close to a school.
"In addition to this, they are asking the Legislature to waive a law that prevents the construction of fossil-fuel-burning power plants within 1,500 feet of a school. This power plant they are trying to build will be within 1,200 feet from Jose Rios Middle School," Ridgell said Thursday in a statement.
Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz was asked to look into the matter, but Cruz has responded that the Public Utilities Commission had given approval to the changes. GPA answers to PUC for issues that concern how GPA decisions affect the cost to ratepayers. Residential, commercial, government and military customers collectively paid GPA $333 million in fiscal 2020.
When GPA and the consortium realized that the contract could not be implemented as signed, they decided on an alternative plan that they hoped to implement by a "change order," which was too large to be approved by the GPA general manager, so they went to the PUC for approval, the public auditor told Ridgell.
Now the question of whether all the changes still fall within what's legal under Guam law is in the hands of the attorney general.
Ridgell has asked Camacho to review the post-contract changes for their legality.
GPA has its reasons
GPA does have reasons to push through with the project regardless of the changes to the terms of the deal after the bid process.
A frustrated John Benavente, the GPA general manager, discussed Ridgell's questions with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities on Tuesday, stating that it was essentially an effort to kill a sorely needed power plant project.
"We're so close to the financial closing, meaning once they go out and get their money, we're going to be putting metal on the ground. We're that close. And to again put a monkey wrench into this power plant issue. I'm quite concerned. And I think everyone in the community and the leaders in the community need to try to understand what we're trying to do and the need for it," Benavente said.
"We're fine as long as there's an endgame, meaning there is a generator at the end of this process. Otherwise, I might as well let you know it's a plan for failure. You better hold a moratorium (on the military buildup)," Benavente said.
But while Benavente has reasons for being concerned, the financing could fall apart, and Guam might not have a new power plant anytime soon. There are reasons for elected officials to ask questions because this isn't the same project that Benavente signed with the consortium in November 2019.
And while the military buildup is a big deal for Guam, and could use a new source of power, there is the basic question of whether all the changes are legal.
Let see what the attorney general says.