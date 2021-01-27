Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters is a 47-year-old woman who had a choice to make.
When her husband was allegedly sexually assaulting a child, repeatedly, starting at a very young age of 11, she was there. She had the power to stop it. She had the power to make a phone call so it would not happen again, and the child would have had a chance to be removed from the repeated sexual abuse that allegedly lasted for years and placed in the care of others who will protect her.
Her role as an enabler in the repeated rape of the girl is not in dispute as far as her case is concerned.
“Guilty, your honor,” Peters said, as she entered her plea on Tuesday to the charge of criminal facilitation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.
Natasha Peters repeatedly wiped away tears after she admitted she did nothing to stop her husband Duayne Richard Peters' alleged multiple sexual assaults on the girl. The tears are too little, too late.
She was initially charged with two counts, each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as a first-degree felony. Both charges included a special allegation of preying on a vulnerable victim.
After she helped ruin the life of the victim, who is now a young adult, Natasha Peters decided to look after herself, cutting a plea agreement with the prosecution.
It's a generous deal for her, the prosecution has acknowledged. The deal will spare her from spending time in prison and, in return, she will testify against her husband, who once ran a shop in Barrigada that sold radio-controlled toys to hobbyists and collectors.
Her plea deal calls for a three-year sentence that will be suspended, which means she's really not going to jail if she follows the condition of her jail-free card.
This case is so shocking in that a mother like Natasha Peters would allow such a horrible act to be committed to a vulnerable girl barely going through puberty.
It's a sick crime, and what makes it even worse is the deal she managed to wrangle for herself.
We're seeing case after case of children who have been sexually violated, including being raped by people who are supposed to protect them.
Victims are left scarred for a lifetime, while their perpetrators get a minimum prison sentence – if at all; sentences that do not deter others in the community from committing this type of crime.
It's time to revisit the penalties against sex crimes against children. Penalties must have tougher minimum sentences without much wiggle room for get-out-of-jail cards for offenders.
Who are we as a community if lenient punishments on offenders against vulnerable children do not get addressed?
Who will be the first elected official to step forward and make the change?