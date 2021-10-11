Where is DPR on Hagåtña pool closure?

It isn’t unusual for the government of Guam to kick a proverbial can down the road.
The billion-dollar unfunded liability at the retirement fund and constructing a new Simon Sanchez High School, a new prison and a new Guam Memorial Hospital are just a few examples of problems and projects that have yet to be resolved, despite promises made to address them by elected leaders, some of whom aren’t even in office anymore.
Simply because we’ve seen it so many times, it’s pretty easy to spot when another issue is being added to the long list of things that should be, but aren’t, getting the attention of our local government.
The Hagåtña pool, the only public-run facility that can accommodate aquatic sports training and events, has been unable to open for the past 19 months. And for years before that, intermittent closures for maintenance problems have meant it was sometimes closed more often that it was open.
After more than a year and a half to figure things out, GovGuam still doesn’t have a formal report on the pool’s condition – or whether it can be repaired.
The answers can help determine how quickly we need to build a replacement facility, and how fast funding needs to be found.
Potential solutions have been kicked around already. While it’s encouraging, for instance, to see that the Guam Economic Development Authority is handling the assessment of the pool, the critical report is experiencing some delays.
"It's taken a while, but we know that their workload is pretty heavy," Joann Camacho, GEDA deputy administrator, said about the consultant poised to do the work.
The authority and its contractors certainly have their hands full with economic recovery programs, such as pandemic business grants. So, respectfully, maybe now is not the right time for GEDA to have such an important role in addressing the Hagåtña pool closure.
Similarly, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority has begun to explore building a new, Olympic-size swimming pool, offering to oversee its design and construction. GHURA executive director Ray Topasna said a date when work can begin is a matter of funding.
Guam has produced competitive swimmers that represent us well regionally, nationally and globally. Our government should always be encouraging more to develop athletic gifts.
But while our leaders take their time, our island’s athletes have to beg to find other training facilities, and risk injury holding practices in open water. The alternatives are less than ideal and discourage participation, doing little to help our talented athletes get better technically or competitively.
All of this begs the question: What has the Department of Parks and Recreation been doing?
With fewer tourists and beach and park patrons, as well as fewer pool customers, shouldn’t there be some leeway for the department's employees and appointed leaders to do some of the heavy lifting here? Why is it being left to GEDA to lead the pool assessment? Why isn’t GHURA’s assistance being met with financial planning from DPR?
If we had to guess, it’s because Guam’s Parks and Rec hasn’t been run well by previous directors.
DPR is on at least its third appointed head recently, by our count. One came and left during the pandemic without so much as a peep. The director before that was at the helm when the Hagåtña pool’s maintenance issues kept it closed often, and couldn’t keep the recreational pool in Dededo open consistently either. During the current director’s tenure, many illegal structures were built at the island’s public cemetery in Nimitz Hill, potentially endangering neighboring homes during heavy weather events.
It can sometimes feel like DPR is in a relay race, but each team member diving into the pool swims slower than the last.
GovGuam needs to step it up and figure out what to do with the Hagåtña pool, and whether there’s a better, more economical use for that prime location in the island’s capital.
Sooner or later, it’ll be time for our leaders to sink or swim on this issue.