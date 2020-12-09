It seems like our local government is waiting either for the sky to fall or for more federal funds to flood in and save pandemic-hit Guamanians like last time.
The problem with waiting is there is no guarantee the hoped-for financial assistance will arrive – just in time.
There is also no guarantee that even after Donald Trump leaves the White House next month, and the Biden-Harris Administration will be seated, that the bipartisan pandemic relief package, currently at $908 million, will become law. At this time, the direct cash benefit that was available some months back isn't even in the legislation.
So our elected officials should already be telling us, the public, what their what-if scenarios will be.
But so far, with just three weeks before the federal pandemic programs end, we have not heard a thing.
Now, the conversations have been focused on the COVID-19 vaccine and the arrival of allocations for Guam. The vaccine might help but it will not alleviate the immediate needs of financially struggling Guamanians.
The vaccines cannot be a distraction to the urgency of the need to come up with a plan for the more immediate economic crisis households are facing.
We like preparing for typhoons. We get into readiness mode, buying batteries for flashlights and gasoline to fill the fuel tank in our vehicles at the slight hint of a literal storm coming our way. We also stock up on drinking water, propane or butane gas and dried and canned good items without being told on what we ought to do.
We go into readiness overdrive as soon as the National Weather Service's Guam Forecast office tells us a storm is approaching.
But for this financial storm that's about to hit us, our government of Guam has not told us of its concerted plan to help people and organize community-wide assistance when the federal pandemic relief package gets stalled in Congress or does not get enacted at all.
There must be some plan. If thousands have no more money to spend on rent, gas and other living expenses, how is GovGuam going to help and will it help?
If Guamanians are evicted from their homes in massive numbers, and there's no more federal money to pay for a homeless shelter, what's the plan? Or if current homeless shelter residents can no longer stay in the emergency facility because the money has dried up, what's the plan to protect the residents, half of whom are underage children, from ending up in the streets?
Households must be increasingly worried that the end date for federal assistance looms closer – by the end of the month.
We sounded the alarm close to more than a month ago. Now there are barely three weeks left. For the unemployment assistance, the end date for many is the day after Christmas.
GovGuam officials' letter-writing to people in Washington, D.C., is not a problem-solving plan. It's wishful thinking that the federal government will save the day.
GovGuam must say, in detail, how it is preparing to deal with the crisis.
Or is the plan to just keep paying GovGuam workers and leave the private sector workers and small businesses out in the streets?