Tourists typically travel to international destinations because they have disposable cash to spend.
And they don't need to be offered $500 by the government of Guam if they’ve already decided to make the trip because the island's clean air, blue skies, quiet beaches and American dining and shopping experiences beckon them.
If a $500 enticement from GovGuam tips tourists' destination decision in Guam's favor, then they are not likely the kind of well-heeled, high-rolling tourists Guam has been trying to seek out for the benefit of the broader island economy.
Governments across the nation are fighting to revive their economies by drawing tourists back into their museums, shopping centers and historic sites. And, at least with Hawaii and even the neighboring Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, we’re fighting for some of the same tourists.
Guam’s tourism recovery task force is considering giving $500 in the form of debit cards to the first 5,000 tourists who travel to Guam.
That's a $2.5 million price tag for the local government, likely using federal pandemic funds. The governor needs to give her support and funding commitment for the idea to fly.
The hope is that the amount of money invested into this program will generate tourism dollars at hotels, restaurants, clothing stores and car rentals.
The tourism dollars will, hopefully, mean businesses can stay open longer, which means they’ll hire more people.
This is particularly important as the expiration dates for various federal assistance programs loom before us.
The last of the Economic Impact Payments will be paid out before the end of this year. Also, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and other unemployment programs funded by the federal government over the last two years will come to an end in just a couple of months.
Even with more than $2 billion in federal assistance and stimulus funds flowing into our economy, we’re not seeing enough funds get into the hands of local businesses and local residents - which would allow them to shop at stores and patronize restaurants to help stimulate the economy.
Guamanians could use some of that cash being contemplated for tourists.
GovGuam has been slow to implement the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, or RISE Act, pandemic financial aid that local law authorized last year.
The initial program authorized by lawmakers would provide a one-time benefit of $800 for single taxpayers and $1,600 for joint tax filers who were not local or federal government employees or retirees in 2020. The governor later issued an executive order expanding the eligibility to all Guamanians within the law’s prescribed annual income caps of $40,000 for single filers and $80,000 for joint filers.
But even after including government workers in the RISE Act program, the governor previously acknowledged she is not keen on raising the original budget of $30 million.
With the $30 million, Guam's private sector workforce of about 45,000 would have received about $600 each under the RISE Act. But the expansion of the RISE Act beneficiaries to include the government sector widened the pool to more than 60,000, thereby reducing the benefit per person to less than $500 – if all apply for the benefit.
While Guam gains by boosting tourism, elected officials also should address fully the needs of Guamanians.