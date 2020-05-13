Processing tax returns and cutting 40,000 checks in a matter of days so Guam residents finally receive their COVID-19 relief payments are nothing short of a feat if you take into account the slow wheels of bureaucracy that we've been used to seeing in our very own government of Guam – regardless of who's in charge at Adelup.
So we will give credit where it is due. To the Department of Revenue and Taxation managers and personnel, many of whom are moms who worked on Mother's Day so these 40,000 checks would go out Monday and Tuesday: Thank you.
It took a lot of convincing by our local Rev and Tax to their federal counterparts that our local government can do the job right and release the checks within days of the federal money coming in. We didn't get excuses from Rev and Tax and instead they kept chipping away at the federal government's concerns until they were confident enough to let the money flow. Now the checks are being released into island residents' mailboxes. A total of 20,000 were dropped off for mailing on Monday, another batch of 20,000 on Tuesday, and 20,000 more could be mailed as early as today.
For Guam residents who have been trying to cope without paychecks for more than a month now, getting these $1,200 or $2,400 checks into their hands brings massive relief. It won't be enough to pay the late rent, mortgage or utility bills that have piled up, but it's something.
Thank you to the part of GovGuam that's working properly as it should. And thank you to the federal government for giving Guam equity in providing the same amount of money Americans stateside have received weeks earlier.
But not everything is good news.
There is another part in GovGuam that continues to be a head-shaker – a jaw-dropper in a negative kind of way.
We've seen GovGuam actions one after another, as this COVID-19 crisis unfolded, that seem geared more toward helping certain officials make more money. We've reported on nearly two dozen Cabinet-level officials who were given roles in these quarantine hotels – which comes with extra pay – when they could really be effective in expediting the reopening of GovGuam services elsewhere.
The latest of GovGuam's mind-boggling moves was the hiring of a deputy director to fill a position that had been mothballed for nearly a decade – until the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration decided to dust it off.
Michelle L.C. Perez, who was a public school teacher, was hired effective April 13 as the deputy director at the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities – with a pay of $76,345 per year. This hiring occurred when DISID wasn't even open. It wasn't deemed essential, so services to people with disabilities took a back seat as the department shut down a month prior to Perez's hiring.
So why hire her at a time when she wasn't needed for the department where she was supposed to be working? And why hire her for a department that has survived without filling that deputy director job for many years?
What are the odds she would also find her way "volunteering" at the quarantine resort/hotel like nearly two dozen other Cabinet officials in this administration?
Sure enough, the newly hired deputy director for the department that's mandated to assist people with disabilities has wound up doing quarantine duty at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, along with DISID Director Phyliss Leon Guerrero.
GovGuam hiring and spending decisions in this pandemic have become stranger every week.
Maybe there's a pattern here that will one day be more apparent.
Follow the money, they say.
And we will.