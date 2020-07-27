Who's watching the costly, once-secret deals at the Port?

Luis Rivera Baza is no attorney.
So it's a big red flag when he single-handedly signs – on behalf of the Port Authority of Guam – various settlement agreements that are now costing the Port more than $2 million.
These settlements involve the "Port 7" – seven former managers and employees who were fired for their alleged role in a questioned workers' compensation claim during a previous gubernatorial administration.
The total settlements for the Port 7 will exceed $3.5 million, and five of the settlements, after years of litigation, were recently signed by Baza.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Dec. 13, 2019, that Baza, with the Civil Service Commission years ago, would fill the deputy general manager seat at the Port Authority, a position Connie Jo Shinohara had vacated. Shinohara had been tasked to review the terminations of the Port 7 and whether they should be rehired.
The Port had been fighting the Port 7 cases until the new gubernatorial administration took office.
It hasn't been publicly revealed why Shinohara left her job as deputy general manager at the Port, which paid six figures.
What we do know is when Baza took over, he wasted no time reinstating one of the fired Port 7 under the settlement agreements.
And within several months of his becoming the Port deputy general manager, Baza signed off on all five remaining Port 7 staffers' settlement agreements and all have been reinstated to their jobs. Thanks to Baza, the following got their jobs back and some settlement money, some of which will be paid in installments.
• Leonora Leon Guerrero was reinstated under a Dec. 23, 2019, settlement agreement. Baza signed off on her $189,316 in back wages, 846 hours of leave credit, $28,800 in attorney fees for one attorney and $21,754 for another legal counsel.
• Josette Javelosa was reinstated under a June 26, 2020, settlement agreement, and Baza signed off on her $409,356 in back pay and $48,437 in attorney fees.
• Bernadette S. Meno was reinstated under a June 29, 2020, settlement agreement. It was her workers' compensation claim that was central to the firing of the seven. Baza signed off on her $646,988 in back pay and $131,915 in attorney fees.
• Frances Tarcisia Cepeda, also known as Frances Tarcisia Arriola, was reinstated under a July 1, 2020, settlement agreement. Baza signed off on her $437,268 back wages, 656 hours of annual leave, 328 hours of sick leave and $87,453 in attorney fees.
• Vivian Castro Leon was reinstated under a July 23, 2020, settlement agreement. Baza signed off on her $296,082 in back pay and legal fees for a whopping $307,545 to one attorney and $1,102 to another counsel.
How Baza and the Port board came to the conclusion that it's OK to sign off on $307,545 for one Port 7 staffer's attorney while others cost a fraction of that amount raises another question.
Some of these settlement agreements were supposed to be confidential until Attorney General Leevin Camacho, who was an attorney for one of the staffers before he was elected attorney general, said these settlement deals shouldn't be secret.
So far we have not heard expressions of concern from the Guam Legislature, particularly the senators who are on the committee that has oversight over the Port Authority. It doesn't take a lot for the legislature to hold oversight hearings, so why this one isn't that much of a priority raises yet another question.
The five settlement agreements Baza signed cost ratepayers more than $2 million.
Port General Manager Rory Respicio has delegated this monumental task to Baza because he has a conflict of interest.
The terms of the settlements, some of which the Port didn't expect to be made public, should prompt – at the very least – an oversight hearing.
We know that Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz has sought the paper trail. He had asked for clarification from the attorney general on whether the settlement deals should be kept secret, resulting in the legal opinion that made the documents public last week.
Other than the public auditor, there's been an eerie silence from public officials in a case that's been costly to ratepayers so far and for an agency that doesn't have a lot of money to play with.
Why the rush to reinstate and why the silence from everyone else?
There are people who know the answers, they're just not speaking up. Will they?